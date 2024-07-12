Greg Gould Releases New Album ‘Strings Attached’

One of Australia’s most exciting rising stars, Greg Gould, has a stunning new album Strings Attached out today (Friday July 12).

Showcasing some of the best original soul pop music of the year, Strings Attached sees Greg collaborate with some of the industry’s biggest names and build on his stature as one of the country’s most powerful vocalists.

International music stars featured

Grammy and Tony nominee and Broadway icon Shoshana Bean (currently starring in Alicia Keys’ Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen), ‘Asia’s Phoenix’ Morisette, Australian Idol winner Kate DeAraugo (featuring on her first pop release in nine years), and Drag Race legend Kween Kong all feature alongside Greg as his multi-octave voice celebrates themes of survival, pride, independence and resilience.

Starting his career as the runner-up of Australia’s Got Talent, Greg went on to release his chart-topping debut album 1998, featuring a host of talented artists covering the biggest hits of the titular year.

He has been touring the world, performing on stages across Australia, Europe, the US and Asia.

Every song on the new original album features atmospheric live strings, hence the title Strings Attached.

Inspired by tragic violence

Lead single No More, with Kate DeAraugo, Adam Noviello, and Kween Kong was inspired by the tragic deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Gould says: “When the news broke that these beautiful boys were taken from us in such a horrific act of violence – it stopped me in my tracks. It rocked our community and shook the world.

“I couldn’t believe someone could do this, especially not one of our own, someone who was meant to be protecting us.

“So after three days of just feeling completely sick about it, I started to write lyrics down as a way of getting out how I was feeling.

“I sent them to my friend Adam and we started sending notes back and forth and this powerful song was born.”

Gould also linked the song to wider societal violence.

Togetherness and unity

“I asked Adam if they would sing on this track with me as it felt like something that needed to have togetherness and unity.

“I also called my dear friend Kate to be part of it, someone who knows all too well what it’s like to experience domestic violence. They both brought something really special to the track – but it felt unfinished.

“So I sent it to the talented Kween Kong who instantly wrote back and said ‘I love it boo, I’m in.’”

“Kween wrote her own powerful verse and I am so proud to release this song today. Huge thank you to these phenomenal artists for joining me on this important song and message.

“We have partnered with the No More foundation – donating all funds raised from streaming and downloads to this important organisation that is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action and fuelling culture change.”

Find where to listen to the album here: https://www.greggould.com.au