Aussie Greg Gould Debuts New Song With Drag Race Darling AJA

Popular Aussie singer Greg Gould and Drag Race All Star AJA have officially released their new song Bloodlines.

After making the announcement last week the song has officially been released into the world yesterday.

Greg Gould and AJA release Bloodlines

Aussie singer Greg Gould is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to musical collaborations.

After his rise to fame following his appearance on Australia’s Got Talent Gould has continued to pursue a successful singing career in Australia.

Now for his latest track he has teamed up with the incredibly talented trans icon, AJA.

“She was the person I wanted most to collaborate on this song because of her own struggles that she’s been so open with” Greg said of his collaboration with the star.

Greg reached out to AJA with the details of the song and she loved it “I spoke to her about the deeper meaning behind the song and she wrote her verse based on that conversation” he said.

“I now can’t imagine the song being with anyone else – I’m obsessed with her verse.”

AJA was equally excited about Bloodlines when she heard from Greg.

“I loved the track from first listen and I knew I wanted to be part of it” she said.

“It’s an important, powerful message and I really wanted to echo that in my verse – I hope people love it.”

The end result of their collaboration is a powerful track that will resonate with many.

“I have always been a huge fan of AJA as a performer and as an artist. She is a trailblazer and one of a kind. She’s not afraid to speak her mind and that’s exactly what this song needed” Greg said.

It’s a personal song both for Greg and for AJA with the pair putting their own stories and struggles into the music.

“This song is deeply personal to me, it’s about my struggles throughout my life and AJA has also been open with hers so it was special to have her be part of “Bloodlines” and it really drove home the important and powerful message – she really did her thing!!!!!”

“As queer people we often have to choose our family as it’s still tough for so many families – blood does not define “family” and this song is about our chosen families and creating your own pathway in life no matter what the obstacles.”

“We are survivors. Definitely one of my proudest songs to date from a songwriting perspective and to have AJA join me is a dream come true – she’s so talented and was so lovely to work with – such a sweetheart!”

You can listen to Bloodlines by Greg Gould and AJA below, the song is available to stream on all major platforms now.