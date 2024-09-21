Record Sales As Queensland Celebrates Brisbane Pride 2024

Crowds have flocked to Brisbane Pride 2024, with thousands enjoying the vibrant day of LGBTQIA+ celebrations.

After rallying in Queens Park in the city early this morning, an estimated 4000 LGBTQIA+ people and allies marched across the river to join Brisbane Fair Day for the beloved day of community celebrations.

Brisbane Pride CEO James McCarthy told Star Observer that it’s been “a joyous day for all members of our community here in Musgrave Park celebrating today”.

Brisbane Pride Fair Day attracts record sales

Every year, Brisbane Pride host an epic day day of celebrations – the beloved Fair Day – following the annual rally and march in the city.

This year thousands marched from the city to the event. McCarthy confirmed to Star Observer that Brisbane Pride had seen record sales for events this year.

A historic speech from Queensland Premier Steven Miles

Prior to Fair Day, Premier Steven Miles made a history-making speech at the rally – he is the first sitting Queensland Premier to speak at Brisbane Pride.

He also made several new election promises to the state’s LGBTQIA+ community.

These included a permanent funding boost for the Brisbane Pride Inc. organisation, as well as for regional LGBTQIA+ events and the LGBTQIA+ Alliance.

“Queensland’s queer and diverse communities make our state great, and I’m proud to back them. Now, I will double the financial support available to the sector if elected in October. Because I believe even more people can be supported by these organisations and included in important events,” said Miles.

“Brisbane Pride welcomes the election commitments from Premier Steven Miles and the Queensland Government and hope other parties can see the value in investing in the mental health and well being of LGBTQIA+ Sistergirl and Brother Boy Communities,” Carthy said.

Fair Day entertainment wows audiences

Thousands descended on Musgrave Park for a day of fantastic rainbow entertainment and community spirt.

Close to 100 stall holders lined the park for the annual day of celebrations, with stalls encompassing community organisations, government departments, different kinds of fun and fabulous rainbow supplies, and much more.

Crowds were excited for the annual Brisbane Pride Pet Parade, hosted by resident vet Dr Nic from South Brisbane Vet. The annual pet parade again drew a range of pets and their enthusiastic owners to the main stage as they strutted their stuff for Best in Show, Best Dressed and the prestigious X Factor Award.

However over on the main stage, the stellar lineup of entertainment was a huge hit with audiences.

Hosting the Fair Day main stage was Paul Wheeler and Gayleen Tuckwood, who was crowned Drag Performer of the Year at the 2024 Queens Ball.

Headlining the event was queer icon Natalie Bassingthwaighte who delivered a stellar set to the crowd.

Other performers included

The event also saw incredible performances by musician Greg Gould and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars Hannah Conda and Beverley Kills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GREG GOULD (@greggouldmusic)

The festivities will no doubt continue into the early hours of tomorrow morning, as LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders and allies all coming together to celebrate the strength, resilience and joy of Brissy’s queer community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Multicultural Australia (@multiculturalaustralia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAYNE Follow me back please. (@keepingupwithrayne)