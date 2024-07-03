Brisbane Pride Open 2024 Community Grant Applications And More

Brisbane Pride have now opened applications for the 2024 round of Pride Community Grants.

The annual grants provide financial support to local community organisations for projects and initiatives within the community.

They are also calling for registrations of events for the 2024 festival and stall holder applications for Pride Fair Day.

Brisbane Pride Community Grant Applications

Just before the 2024 Queens Ball Awards the Brisbane Pride Committee announced the opening of applications for their community grants program for both Brisbane and also for groups outside of the south east.

The annual program serves as a means to give back to the community using funds raised by the organisation from their major events, Pride Fair Day and the Queens Ball Awards.

“Brisbane Pride community grants are for projects/groups within South East Queensland” they state.

“Queensland Pride Network community grants are for projects/groups outside of South East Queensland.”

Groups or organisations wishing to apply can do so via the online form

Applicants will be required to provide details of the program or project they wish to fund, the group or organisation requesting the funds and details of how it will benefit the LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane and Queensland.

Funds can be requested for up to $2,000 per application and a variety of projects and programs that will benefit the community.

Register for your 2024 Pride Festival event

The committee have also invited groups and organisations to register for their events in the upcoming Pride Month in September.

Pride month is celebrated across the month of September in Brisbane with the organisation hosting their annual Pride March and Fair Day during the month.

During this time they invite the community to participate in the month long celebrations by hosting their own pride events, the organisation then collates this information into their calendar of events for the month.

They have now opened up applications for registration of these events online via their website, to register your event follow the link online here or head to the Brisbane Pride Website.

Applications for Stall Holders now open

Following the call for event registrations Brisbane Pride are also calling for expression of interest for stall holders at Pride Fair Day.

The 2024 Pride Fair Day has been announced for the 21st of September, with the location and further details yet to come.

Those wishing to register their interest to book a stall can do so via the link provided online here.

Both business and community stall holders are invited to register their interest ahead of the event.

Pride Fair Day attracts thousands of attendees every year, the 2023 Pride Fair Day was held at Musgrave Park in Brisbane.