Historic Group Of Aussies Heading To International Mr Leather Competition

In a historic year for the Australian leather and fetish community, four Australian titleholders will take to the global stage at this year’s International Mr. Leather (IML) competition marking the largest national contingent from Australia in the event’s history.

From Brisbane to Melbourne, Sydney to regional Queensland, these four men are not only representing their home states, but also the diversity, resilience, and evolution of Australia’s leather culture.

Their participation in IML 2025 in Chicago, a competition considered the pinnacle of leather title holding signals a strong and vibrant leather community Down Under that is ready to make its mark on the world stage.

The Competitors Representing Australia

Shane Stevens – Mr. Australian Leather 2023

Shane Stevens is the first Queensland leatherboy to win the national Mr. Australian Leather title. A long-standing community leader, Shane is known for founding two inclusive motorcycle social clubs and for his work across numerous LGBTQIA+ organisations.

He was nominated for Volunteer of the Year at the 2024 Queens Ball Awards and continues to advocate for inclusion, education, unity, and respect for the rich heritage of the leather and fetish scene.

“This is a huge moment for the Australian leather community—four of us representing on the IML stage is something we’ve never seen before,” Shane said.

“IML isn’t just about the competition; it’s about global connections, learning from each other, and celebrating who we are. I’m honoured to be standing alongside my fellow Aussies and showing the world what Australia’s leather scene is all about.”

Timo Rissanen – Sydney Mr Leather 2024

A passionate advocate for sober representation in kink, Timo has been sober for more than 13 years and is known for living his leather life unapologetically and with integrity.

As a committee member of Sydney Leather Men and an organiser of the 2025 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras leather float, Timo’s leadership is grounded in radical liberation politics and community solidarity.

“Leather for me represents a radical politics of liberation: none of us are free until all of us are free. IML is an opportunity to strengthen the global siblinghood so that we can more strongly stand up for each other, especially our trans and non-binary siblings who are under relentless attack. Leather unites us.”

Timo is also raising funds for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation during his title year, honouring its enduring contribution to people living with HIV in Sydney.

Brendan Josey – Mr Queensland Leather 2023



Brendan is a fixture in the Queensland kink scene, serving on the committee of BootCo Brisbane and leading rope bondage workshops across the country. Known for his expertise in Shibari and his passion for education and accessibility in fetish, Brendan has long championed spaces where people can explore kink safely and proudly.

“It has been seven years since a Mr Queensland Leather has competed at International Mr Leather—I’m eager to represent my community in Brisbane and Queensland, and to show the world what Australia has to offer.”

His work also includes co-organising the Fetish Australia Mardi Gras float and supporting the QLD Pups and Handlers competition.

Jay Robinson – Laird Leatherman 2024



Jay Robinson, crowned Laird Leatherman 2024, has spent the past few years advocating for inclusion and dismantling stereotypes within Melbourne’s leather scene. A former staff member at the iconic Eagle Leather store, Jay has been instrumental in welcoming newcomers and encouraging gender-diverse individuals to explore their place within kink communities.

“In all honesty, I feel an undeniable pull in my heart urging me to attend IML—one that I simply can’t ignore.”

“I yearn to be part of the long and significant history of the International Mr. Leather competition… To experience this competition, immerse myself in its history, and connect with leather folk from around the world is an incredible opportunity—one I take very seriously, but will also approach with my whole heart and soul.”

“The leather scene is so much beyond the typical depictions of mean-looking men in leather uniforms. We are a kaleidoscope of expression, of kindness and kink, of gender identities, of histories and we are truly unashamed to be ourselves. We come in so many forms and there is such a strength that comes from that, that when we are unified, we are formidable. Our communities the world over really need that strength right now.”

A Historic First for Australia

This is the first time in IML history that four Australians will compete in the same year, the significance is not lost on the competitors, who each bring unique lived experiences, passions, and visions to the competition. From championing sober spaces to leading fetish education, advocating for social justice, and building inclusive networks, these individuals are redefining what leather leadership looks like in 2025.

Other notable competitors heading overseas this year also include Lani De Viate who holds the title of Ms Sydney Leather 2024. Lani will be competing in the International Ms Leather competition in several weeks time.

Joenas, Mr Vic Bear 2023 will also be the first Aussie to compete in the International Bear contest in Bangkok this month.

Their participation showcases the strength of a community that is no longer confined to underground clubs or hidden corners, but one that is visible, vocal, and powerfully connected, locally and globally.