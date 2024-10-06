Winners Announced for Queensland Leather Pride 2024

Michael James
October 6, 2024
Queensland Leather Pride and BootCo have once again delivered an unforgettable week of celebration and community as they announced the winners of their prestigious 2024 titles.

With participants from across the state and beyond, this annual event has solidified its reputation as the highlight of the fetish and leather community’s calendar.

This year’s winners, stepping up to represent the diverse and vibrant fetish community, are:

  • Pries Tess – Queensland Ms Leather 2024
  • Lord Sev – Queensland Kinkster 2024 (inaugural title)
  • Patrick Keane – Queensland Leather Boy 2024
  • Natee Cooper – Mr Queensland Leather 2024
The competition saw an emotional farewell from the outgoing titleholders, Brendan, Chavez, Bexy, and Crystal, who have been outstanding ambassadors for the community over the past year.

The 2024 event marked a significant milestone with the introduction of the Queensland Kinkster title, awarded to Lord Sev.

Upon receiving the title, Lord Sev shared: “I feel seen, I feel welcomed, and I feel I belong. This title is for anyone who feels they don’t fit in a box and wants to lead their community.”

In addition to the competition, the night recognised the contributions of long-standing community members.

Cyll Duncan received the Lifetime Membership Award, honouring his exceptional commitment to BootCo, including his six-year tenure as president.

Another momentous recognition went to Anthony Smith, who was awarded the prestigious Noel Lewington Award.

This accolade highlights his extraordinary efforts within the fetish and LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly his advocacy for the legalisation of sex work in Queensland.

The week of celebrations was organised in collaboration between Queensland Leather Pride and BootCo, featuring inclusive and accessible events aimed at uniting the wider queer fetish community.

Attendees from all over Australia gathered for workshops, social events, and, of course, the thrilling competitions, reflecting the strong community spirit that Queensland Leather Pride and BootCo are known for.

Queensland Leather Pride, formerly known as Brisbane Leather Pride, continues to embrace a broader, more inclusive identity with its recent rebranding. President Shane Stevens highlighted the importance of inclusivity, noting the competition’s new non-gendered titles to ensure representation across the diverse fetish spectrum, from leather enthusiasts to those exploring alternative kinks.

With the winners crowned and the celebrations concluded, Queensland Leather Pride and BootCo look forward to another year of leadership, community engagement, and continued advocacy for inclusivity in the leather and fetish world.

