Brisbane Leather Week Returns For A Celebration Of Leather And Kink This September

Brisbane is gearing up for the highly anticipated Brisbane Leather Week 2025, a bold and inclusive celebration of leather, kink, and community spearheaded by Queensland Leather Pride and The BootCo Brisbane.

Following the resounding success of last year’s return, this year promises to be even more vibrant, diverse, and interconnected, bringing together people from across the LGBTQIA+ leather and fetish community.

This year the event returns from September 6 – 14 with another jam packed calendar of events.

Honouring Legacy, Expanding Inclusivity

At the heart of the annual event is a commitment to inclusivity and representation. As Lord Sev, President of Queensland Leather Pride and Queensland Kinkster 2024, shared. “QLD Leather Pride is so proud to continue celebrating the legacy and contributions of women in kink and leather spaces, with the Ms QLD Leather and QLD Leather Girl titles, and for the second year, our all genders, all kinks inclusive title, QLD Kinkster.”

“It’s been such a powerful journey watching leather week grow to become this shared celebration, we’re so grateful to BootCo to be able to collaborate and bring more spotlight to the women and queers of kink and the shared passions and values that unite us all in leather.”

A Labour of Love: Bringing It All Together

To coordinate this week requires meticulous planning and passion. Lee Mollenhauer, President of The BootCo Brisbane and Mr Queensland Leather 2021, reflected. “Leather week is a massive labour of love for all of us. Planning & booking starts way back in November & everyone on our committees plays an important role” he says.

“We’re so lucky to have a rich fetish scene not just in Brisbane but all over Australia, and we love visiting each other’s events. Every time I travel to another state’s competition I come back full of ideas & invigorated to show everyone what Brisbane has to offer.”

“Already this year we have some really amazing contestants who want to step up and represent their club & it makes me really happy to see the future of the scene in good hands.”

Dive Into The 2025 Leather & Kinkster Title Competitions

Entries are now open for:

Mr QLD Leather

Ms QLD Leather

QLD Leather Boy

QLD Leather Girl

QLD Kinkster

With the entry fee, providing access to every event during Leather Week and the opportunity to win hundreds of dollars of prizes. Not to mention, a chance to become a visible ambassador for your community in Queensland and beyond.

Competition rounds include:

Wednesday evening — Leather Dinner (Speech & Interactions)

— Leather Dinner (Speech & Interactions) Thursday evening — Kinky Bingo (Stage Presence)

— Kinky Bingo (Stage Presence) Friday daytime — Interviews

— Interviews Friday evening — Grand Final

To enter, check out the contestant info pack and send your entries to contact@bootco.com.au.

A Week of Fabulous Events (Sept 6–14)

Date Event Location & Highlights Sat 6 Sept 12–2pm Leather Market & Tea Party The Sportsman Hotel: Swap/sell fetish gear, enjoy a tea‑party buffet. ($20 presale / $25 at door; Market is free.) Sat 6 Sept 8pm–late Tom’s Bar (Male-only) The Sportsman Hotel: A tribute to Tom of Finland; workshop, DJ PUP RIFF. All kinks welcome. Sun 7 Sept 7–10pm Kinky Trivia Come to Daddy, West End: Quiz your leather knowledge solo or in teams. Tue 9 Sept 6:30–9pm Bowling Competition Strike Bowling, Bowen Hills: Includes game, shoe hire, welcome drink and snack. Wed 10 Sept 6–10pm Leather Dinner & Awards Hotel X, Fortitude Valley: Formal dinner, awards, and speeches from 2025 entrants. Thu 11 Sept 7–10pm Kinky Bingo The Wickham: Bingo with flair, hosted by Gayleen Tuckwood. Fri 12 Sept 6:30pm–1am Grand Final & Afterparty The Sportsman Hotel: Titles awarded—MR, MS, Boy, Girl, and Kinkster—followed by celebrations. Sat 13 Sept 7pm–2am Corium (Male-only) Wet Spa & Sauna, Fortitude Valley: Steamy two-level party with DJ Buzz. Sun 14 Sept 11am–4pm Pool Party & Wind Down BBQ Ithaca Swimming Pool, Paddington: Come relax, recharge, and BBQ—no ticket needed unless you’re VIP.



VIP Week Pass: One ticket grants access to every event valued at over $230, available for $190 online. For more information head to bootco.com.au