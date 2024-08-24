Brisbane Leather Week Returns This September

Brisbane Leather Week is set to return with a bang this year, running from September 8th to 15th, bringing together a vibrant celebration of leather, kink, and community in Queensland.

Spearheaded by Queensland Leather Pride and BootCo Brisbane, this year’s event promises to be the most inclusive and diverse yet, offering a wide range of activities and spaces that welcome all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Brisbane Leather Week kicks off in September

Under the leadership of Brisbane Leather President Shane Stevens, the week-long event aims to create accessible and welcoming environments for everyone, regardless of their gender identity or kink preferences.

This year marks a significant milestone with the introduction of a non-gendered and non-fetish specific title: Queensland Kinkster.

This new title is designed to complement existing titles like Queensland Leather Girl, Queensland Leather Boy, Ms Queensland Leather, and Mr Queensland Leather, and it offers a platform for individuals who may not identify with traditional leather categories. Whether you’re into rubber, rope, pet play, or any other kink, the Queensland Kinkster title is here to represent and uplift all subsections of the community.

The week kicks off with the Leather Market and Tea Party as well as Tom’s Bar on Saturday, which is followed by Kinky Trivia on Sunday and a bowling competition on Tuesday. Community members can also enjoy Kinky Bingo on Thursday night as well as the highly anticipated annual Corium Party at Wet Spa and Sauna on Saturday September 14.

In addition to the title competitions, the week will also feature the prestigious “Leather Dinner,” the event’s most formal affair, where community awards will be presented to individuals who have demonstrated excellence within the community.

This night is not only a highlight of the week but also an opportunity to honour those who have made significant contributions to Queensland’s fetish scene.

The grand finale of the week will be the awarding of this year’s titles, followed by Queensland Leather Pride’s gender-inclusive official after-party—a night that promises to be filled with celebration, unity, and an undeniable sense of community spirit.

With participants from across Australia traveling to Brisbane for this annual event, Brisbane Leather Week is not just a celebration of leather and kink, but a testament to the strength and unity of Queensland’s longstanding fetish community.

It’s a week of inclusivity, sexiness, and deep connections that should not be missed.

For those interested in competing for one of the prestigious titles, entries are open until September 1st.

More information can be found on the BootCo Brisbane and Queensland Leather Pride Facebook pages or via BootCo’s website.

Whether you’re a seasoned participant or new to the scene, Brisbane Leather Week 2024 is the place to be for anyone looking to celebrate and connect with the leather and kink community.