Jonathan Groff Talks Leather Harnesses: “It Awakened Things In Me”

Celebrity Entertainment
Bianca Tropiano
September 29, 2025
Jonathan Groff Talks Leather Harnesses: “It Awakened Things In Me”
Image: Evan Ross Katz/YouTube

Musical theatre darling Jonathan Groff has spoken of his new leather love affair, opening up about a new wardrobe piece on a podcast last week.

Speaking to Evan Ross Katz on their podcast “Shut Up Evan”, Groff  discussed a pair of leather chaps he’d purchased for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, which led him to explore more of the leather world.

Groff specifically purchased a harness for Pride, going on to wear it at a friend’s ‘Cuntclave’ themed birthday party.

Groff told Katz that he bought the outfits from well-known boutique, The Leather Man in New York City, with the designer having visited Groff’s Broadway show, Just in Time, the week before.

“We just immediately hit it off,” Groff said. “I went in there looking for the assless chaps for the Beyoncé concert, and it was like we just became fast friends. Like soulmates. And then I was like, I really want to get, like, a proper harness.

“I have a harness that I got in Berlin when I was there, and I am learning about the club culture. And then I was like, I want to do the real thing, where that [he indicates the position of a central strap] attaches all the way down. And he was like, ‘I got you.’ So, yeah, it was great.”

Groff: “I got very excited”

Groff wore the outfit to the theatre for Pride, going on to wear it for his own pride party in his dressing room, saying, “it felt amazing”.

Groff recounted how wearing it made him feel, saying, “I think for me, it awakened things in me. I got, like, very excited. It felt amazing. And I remember feeling it in Berlin when I put the harness on, seeing people in harnesses.”

After coming out publicly in 2009 at a Marriage Equality march in Washington D.C., Groff has since embraced his sexual identity and has flourished within the queer community.

Outside of his career in music and theatre, Groff has broken ground as a gay actor through his feature roles in films including Netflix’s crime thriller Mind Hunter and The Matrix Resurrections.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Katya Confirms UNHhhh Is Officially “Over”
September 29, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Katya Confirms UNHhhh Is Officially “Over”
Celebrity Entertainment
JK Rowling Responds To Emma Watson’s Comments That She Still Loves Her
September 28, 2025 | Michael James

JK Rowling Responds To Emma Watson’s Comments That She Still Loves Her
Entertainment International Movies & TV News
Matthew Lillard Confirms Scream Characters Billy And Stu Were Gay Lovers
September 28, 2025 | Michael James

Matthew Lillard Confirms Scream Characters Billy And Stu Were Gay Lovers
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Darren Hayes Shares Staggering Medical Costs After Breaking His Jaw
September 28, 2025 | Michael James

Darren Hayes Shares Staggering Medical Costs After Breaking His Jaw
Celebrity Entertainment Music News
Project Runway Crowns First Ever Trans Winner
September 27, 2025 | Michael James

Project Runway Crowns First Ever Trans Winner
Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Movie Distributor Responds To Chinese AI Removal Of Gay Couple In Film ‘Together’
September 27, 2025 | Michael James

Movie Distributor Responds To Chinese AI Removal Of Gay Couple In Film ‘Together’
Entertainment Movies & TV News