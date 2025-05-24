BBC Denies Reports Ncuti Gatwa Has Been Dropped From Doctor Who

Celebrity Entertainment International Movies & TV News
Michael James
May 24, 2025
BBC Denies Reports Ncuti Gatwa Has Been Dropped From Doctor Who
Image: Image: BBC

The rumour mill is in over drive with reports that Ncuti Gatwa has not been renewed to reprise his role as the doctor in Doctor Who for a third season.

Several news outlets are reporting that the Sex Education star has officially been let go from the series.

However a spokesperson for the BBC has denied the claims overnight.

Dr Who and Ncuti Gatwa face an uncertain future. 

Since it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the iconic leading role of Doctor Who there has been mixed reactions.

After two seasons both the show and Gatwa have faced mixed reactions.

The last two seasons have seen the show release the queerest season yet with some iconic guests including Neil Patrick Harris and Jinkx Monsoon.

After the show featured a gay kiss between Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff the BBC was forced to respond to two viewer complaints, which they dismissed.

However this didn’t stop plenty of complains from viewers that the show had gone “too woke” and it seemed many viewers were switching off.

Whilst previous actors David Tennant and Matt Smith saw up to ten million tuning in, recent seasons have been far less with viewership falling to just 1.6 million.

With the current season set to end next week and no announcement on whether Gatwa will continue, many news outlets are reporting that he has been let go from the iconic show.

The show is set to rest for 2026 with a return in 2027.

Adding fuel to the fire Gatwa was supposed to present the UK’s score at Eurovision over the weekend, however he pulled out at the last minute, being replaced by pop icon Sophie Ellis Bextor instead.

With mountain speculation about his future a spokesperson for the BBC has released a statement on Friday.

“Whilst we never comment on the future of the Doctor, any suggestion that Ncuti Gatwa has been ‘axed’ is pure fiction” they said.

“The decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs and any other claims are just pure speculation.”

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air” they continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Drag Race Down Under Queens Confirm Bizarre Fake Production Lip Syncs
May 24, 2025 | Michael James

Drag Race Down Under Queens Confirm Bizarre Fake Production Lip Syncs
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Trans Drag Race Star AJA Furious After Being Issued Male Passport
May 24, 2025 | Michael James

Trans Drag Race Star AJA Furious After Being Issued Male Passport
Celebrity Drag Entertainment International Movies & TV News
Secret Daughter Of Freddie Mercury Reveals Herself In New Book
May 24, 2025 | Michael James

Secret Daughter Of Freddie Mercury Reveals Herself In New Book
Celebrity Entertainment International Music News
EXPLAINER: Here’s How Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Would Ban All Govt-Funded Trans Healthcare
May 23, 2025 | Dr Antimony Deor

EXPLAINER: Here’s How Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Would Ban All Govt-Funded Trans Healthcare
International News
Austria’s Eurovision Winner Calls For Competition To Be Held ‘Without Israel’
May 23, 2025 | Michael James

Austria’s Eurovision Winner Calls For Competition To Be Held ‘Without Israel’
Entertainment International Movies & TV Music News
‘I’ve F*cked Everyone’ Yungblud Confirms He’s Definitely Not Queerbaiting
May 23, 2025 | Michael James

‘I’ve F*cked Everyone’ Yungblud Confirms He’s Definitely Not Queerbaiting
Celebrity Entertainment Music News