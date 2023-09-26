New Doctor Who Trailer Features Ncuti Gatwa As The Doctor and Neil Patrick Harris As The Toymaker

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the new Doctor Who and Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled) as super-villain The Toymaker.

Teasing more imminent surprises, showrunner Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin) said in a statement, “This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”

Harris Will Be Playing The Toymaker

Talking with Variety after being cast, Harris recalled a text he received from Davies.

“I get a text from Russell T Davies saying, ‘So I’m doing this thing, and I’ve written a thing, and there’s a part in it that you might like. I think it’s delicious. Is it OK if I send it to you?'” Harris said.

“And I say, ‘Of course Russell, you’re Russell T Davies. Of course.’ And he sent it and I started reading it and from the very, very first scene, I was like, ‘Ah, this is delicious.’”

Harris continued, “It’s a great, fun part in ways that I’m not allowed to discuss right now, but I had to say yes. I’m trying to do less and I’m now committing to more, but I think with Russell, it would be a bad call to say no creatively to him.”

The Toymaker is one of Doctor Who’s oldest villains.

The last appearance of The Toymaker was in 1966, played by Michael Gough (Tim Burton’s Batman)

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will air in November 2023 and will star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

Gatwa’s first episode will air in 2024.

In May 2022, it was announced that Gatwa was cast as Doctor Who, becoming the 14th actor to take on the role and the 15th Doctor.

Recently, Gatwa Came Out As Queer

Prior to being cast in the titular role on Doctor Who, he was best known for playing gay teen, Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education.

Speaking about playing Eric in Sex Education, Gatwa said, “He’s so fierce and unashamed. It was healing for me, and great for people to see themselves represented. It taught me the importance of representation: it’s so powerful and necessary.”

He went on to share that, “It undid a lot of the internalised hate I had. I’ve experienced racism my whole life, and while I always believed in myself, always knew [racists] were stupid and uneducated, I guess it did misinform my view of how the world works. It makes you think everyone has that opinion and you’ll constantly have to fight through life – then you learn that you don’t: you can find a tribe, you can find your people.”

Recently, in an interview with Elle UK, Gatwa officially came out as Queer.

New Seasons of Doctor Who will stream on Disney +.