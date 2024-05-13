Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon Wows Viewers With ‘Doctor Who’ Debut

Drag Race and Doctor Who fans alike are praising Jinkx Monsoon for her role in the latest episode of the long-running show, starring as a villainous being known as The Maestro.

The episode, titled The Devil’s Chord, sees The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) whisked away to 1963 as Beatlemania is set to take off.

Unfortunately for the Doctor and the Beatles, the Maestro reveals themself and their goal, which is to rid the world of music – a fate that would inevitably lead the world to a nuclear winter. As such, it’s up to the Doctor and Ruby (as well as Paul and John) to restore music to the world.

Jinkx Monsoon’s appearance on Doctor Who has been long-teased – showrunner Russel T. Davies stoked excitement when he revealed that the Drag Race season five winner would be joining the cast of the show’s fourteenth season in April 2023.

Monsoon makes a hell of an entrance to the episode, with Maestro appearing from inside a piano as they take the soul of a music teacher while both figuratively and literally eating it up. It’s a delightful, devilish performance from the drag queen, who’s dressed in a suitably piano-adorned outfit.

Of particular note is the final showdown of The Devil’s Chord, which sees the Doctor and Maestro go head-to-head in a terrific musical battle to keep the power of music in the world and avoid the end of modern society.

Reactions to Jinkx Monsoon on Doctor Who

Now that the episode is finally here, Whovians and Drag Race aficionados have united to shower Monsoon with praise for her electric performance that’s a perfect mix of campy and frightening.

Fans showered Jinkx with praise, calling her performance one of the best in all of Doctor Who, and a perfect villain who effortlessly won over all the viewers who tuned into the latest episode.

One user praised both the series and Jinkx for being bonkers and “batshit fun,” while another compared the queen’s performance to that of Tim Curry’s Pennywise in the 90s It movie.

Even Whovians who had never heard of Jinkx before were charmed by the queen; one Twitter/X Derrick Evans had the following praise for Jinkx’s wild performance:

I never watched Rue Paul’s drag race so I didn’t know who Jinks Monsoon was, but I’m glad they played this character because the energy and fun you can tell they were having made this episode a 9/10 for me.

And that musical number at the end 👏🏽 love a musical number#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/3gEBty4Myp — Derrick Evans (@Cderick_) May 12, 2024

Though it’s not yet clear if Maestro will return to the show yet, the character’s connection with season antagonist The Toymaker means that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the macabre minstrel come back to cause more trouble for the Doctor and Ruby.