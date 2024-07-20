Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden Planting This Month

Brisbane Pride will again host their annual planting of the Brisbane Pride memorial garden next week.

Each year, in conjunction with Brisbane City Council, Brisbane Pride gather to honour the memories of those in our community who have passed.

Members of the community are invited to join the committee at the entrance to New Farm park where together they fill the garden beds with a variety of colourful plants.

As the months pass the flowers eventually bloom in September, just in time for pride month, creating a beautiful rainbow garden bed as a memorial to our community.

Community members are encouraged to attend the planting on July 27 with the committee.

This is a free event, a light morning tea and refreshments will be provided.

When: Saturday July 27, 9am

Where: New Farm Park Entrance, Corner Brunswick St & Sydney St

Information: Join the event on Facebook