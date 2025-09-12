Brisbane Pride Announces Star-Studded Fair Day Lineup for 2025

Brisbane Pride Festival has unveiled the stunning lineup for its flagship Pride Fair Day, promising a dazzling celebration of queer joy, community spirit, and powerhouse performances.

The beloved annual event will take place on Saturday 20 September 2025 at Musgrave Park, running from 10am to 5pm.

Festivities follow the traditional Pride Rally and March, which will set off from Queens Garden Park in the Brisbane CBD at 9:00am.

The Brisbane Pride Fair Day 2025 headliners & entertainment

Returning to the main stage are host and community ally Paul Wheeler and Brisbane ballroom icon Ella Ganza, who will guide audiences through a packed day of live music, drag excellence, and DJ sets.

Headlining the entertainment is acclaimed songstress Paulini, bringing her signature soaring vocals to the Pride Fair Day stage.

Joining her are a stellar mix of nationally recognised and local drag royalty, including:

Art Simone , fan favourite from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Chocolate Boxx , Miss First Nations 2019 and 2020, and a Brisbane drag legend

Jimi the Kween, star of The Voice season nine

Local talent will also take centre stage with showcases such as:

Rhythmology , featuring drag artists Gia Von She, Evangeline Yen, Brandi Doll, Iman Inawig, Luna Thicc, Baby Blue and Kim Schotte

Brisbane’s Drag Kings , including Archie Arsenic, Himbo Jones, Lord Sev, Stephan Lee Knott , and Zelphia Mann

Ab Fab, starring Ladybird, Henny Spaghetti, Dolly Kicks and Ella Vate

Crowd favourites are also set to return, with the Pet Parade hosted by Bebe Gunn and Dr Nic, and the Pride Pageant hosted by Lulu Lemans. The program rounds out with dancefloor-filling sets from DJ Richie Lestrange and DJ Jordan Eskra.

A day for the whole community

Brisbane Pride is encouraging everyone to “come for the Pride Rally and March and stay for the Pride Fair Day festivities,” which will feature food stalls, community connections and a celebratory atmosphere across Musgrave Park.

Tickets are now available.

Brisbane Pride turns 35 this year

This year’s Fair Day is particularly significant as Brisbane Pride marks its 35th anniversary.

It began in 1990 as a defiant march through the city streets, a response to the end of Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s deeply conservative reign, and has since grown into Queensland’s largest celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride and visibility.

Over the decades, Brisbane Pride has evolved from grassroots activism into a vibrant cultural mainstay, while continuing to highlight the resilience and joy of LGBTQIA+ people across the state.

You can read more about Brisbane Pride’s 35th anniversary and 2025 festival in Star Observer’s September cover feature, ‘Brisbane Pride Is Flirty, Thirty Five & Thriving’.