Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden Event Targeted By Protesters

Brisbane Pride have hosted the planting of their annual memorial garden in New Farm park despite a group of protesters who attended the event.

The small group made their intentions to target the event known on Thursday in a public post on Facebook.

Brisbane Pride have issued a statement in response calling the protest “inappropriate.”

Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden Continues

A small crowd of around thirty members Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ gathered on Saturday to remember the lives of those who had passed.

Each year people come together at the entrance to New Farm Park where the garden is planted.

Taking place in July the plants are arranged in a formation of different colours so that come to September they bloom in a beautiful rainbow formation.

However this year the event was tainted by a group of local protestors from within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ahead of the event they took to social media to air their grievances about Vicki Howard, the member for Brisbane Central who is a member of the LNP, promoting and appearing at the event.

As the local councillor for the area Howard has helped with the event each year since 2012 and assisted in facilitating the space and resources for Brisbane Pride to make the event happen.

The group vowed to turn up to the event to stage a silent protest, despite concerns from their own supporters at the appropriateness of the protest. The group maintained their position citing their opposition to Howard’s attendance as a member of the LNP in Queensland, following the recent decision by the LNP in Queensland to halt gender affirming care for young people under 18 in the state.