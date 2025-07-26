NSW MP Gareth Ward Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Two Men

New South Wales MP Gareth Ward has been found guilty of sexually abusing two young men in court this week.

On Friday, Ward, the independent MP for Kiama and former Liberal minister, was found guilty by a NSW District Court jury of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

The charges stem from separate incidents involving an 18 year old in 2013 and a 24 year old in 2015.

He has been granted conditional bail and must report to police daily as he awaits sentencing.

Gareth Ward Trial Delivers Guilty Verdict

While the trial itself focused squarely on the experiences of the two complainants, both of whom said they met Ward through political networks, the conviction has sent shockwaves throughout NSW’s political establishment.

NSW Liberal Party leader Mark Speakman acknowledged the gravity of the offences, stating:

“I respect the verdict and the robust process which delivered it. What any victim of sexual abuse endures is appalling and their strength in coming forward can’t be overstated. There is no excuse for the criminal behaviour which the jury has found occurred beyond reasonable doubt, a complete abuse of power which has no place anywhere, let alone by those entrusted by the public to represent them” he said.

The offences carry maximum penalties of up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Although Ward has indicated no intention to resign, his conviction could ultimately lead to his parliamentary seat being vacated, depending on the outcome of any appeal.

The state government in New South Wales has issued a statement on the matter calling for Ward to resign.

“Mr Ward’s position in the parliament is no longer tenable, and as such we call on him to resign immediately,” a government spokesperson said.

“Should Mr Ward refuse to resign, the government will take steps to protect the legislative assembly’s integrity” they said.

Local queer advocate Samir Costas said the verdict should be a wake-up call for political institutions to create safer, more transparent environments, not only for staff and party members but for community members and volunteers who interact with politicians and their offices.

“This case is not just about one man’s actions, it’s about a system that allowed this to happen and still offers cover to perpetrators,” Costas said.

“We need better protections, better reporting mechanisms, and a culture that doesn’t just wait for court decisions to act” he said.

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling for more intersectional training within political parties and a better commitment to zero tolerance of misconduct, especially involving younger people.

During the proceedings, the prosecution argued that the two complainants, who did not know each other, provided “remarkably similar” accounts of what had occurred. Both claimed Ward invited them to his home, where the assaults took place.

Ward denied all allegations, maintaining his innocence throughout the process.

The jury began deliberations on Wednesday morning but initially indicated they had reached an impasse. Judge Kara Shead encouraged them to continue, they returned on Friday with a unanimous verdict.

The Crown will seek a detention application next Wednesday, with a date for sentencing to be determined at that time.

Ward’s political career began in 2011 as a Liberal MP.

He went on to become Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services following the 2019 election. After being named as the subject of a police investigation in 2021, he resigned from the Liberal Party and his ministerial post, later contesting and narrowly retaining the seat of Kiama as an independent in 2023.

Under NSW law if a sitting politician is convicted of a crime that carries a term of more than five years their seat will be vacated, however, if they appeal their conviction the seat may be retained will the appeal takes place.

The maximum sentence for sexual intercourse without consent is fourteen years imprisonment.