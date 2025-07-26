Rumours Of Drag Race All Stars 11 Casting Have Started And They Are Wild

The dust has barely settled on Drag Race All Stars 10 and already rumours are flying that All Stars 11 has commenced.

With Ginger Minj commencing her reign this week apparently another 18 queens are preparing to take their shot.

And this rumoured list has some wild names in the running.

Is Drag Race All Stars 11 in production already?

At this stage there has been no official announcement for the 11th season of Drag Race All Stars.

However the 18th season of the show was confirmed last year when casting was announced, with filming reportedly already wrapped.

Now the internet sleuths have once again been sleuthing their way to a new list of queens ready for their next shot at the crown.

It is alleged that filming for the next All Stars competition may have already started filming as early as May this year with many of the speculated queens disappearing off social media during this time.

Rumours have been swirling that producers will again be opting for another Tournament Of All Stars format that would again feature three competing brackets of queens.

Despite backlash from many viewers about queens like Ginger Minj returning for their fourth shot at the crown, it is rumoured that two more queens are returning for their fourth shot.

Both Silky Nutmeg Ganache andKennedy Davenport who have both appeared on US All Stars and Canada vs. the World are rumoured to be returning.

The rest of the rumoured cast include two queens who would be making their third attempt with A’keria C. Davenport and Morgan McMichaels appearing on the list.

While the rest of the rumoured queens feature second time competitors they once again hail all the way back from season two with the likes of Mystique Summers and feature a range of first out queens through to finalists from the most recent seasons.

The below is the current rumoured list, which has had absolute no confirmation from World Of Wonder or any official sources and is based purely on fan speculation based on the social media activities and bookings of the queens mentioned.

Bracket One

A’keria C. Davenport Season 11: Finalist (4th place)

All Stars 6: 11th place (chose not to return after Game Within a Game) Dawn Season 16: 6th place Lucky Starzzz Season 17: 14th place (first eliminated) Morgan McMichaels Season 2: 8th place

All Stars 3: 10th place (initially eliminated first, returned and finished 5th) Morphine Love Dion Season 16: 5th place Mystique Summers Season 2: 10th place

Bracket Two

April Carrión Season 6: 10th place Aura Mayari Season 15: 11th place Crystal Methyd Season 12: Runner-up (Top 3 finalist) Salina EsTitties Season 15: 6th place Silky Nutmeg Ganache Season 11: Finalist (Top 4)

All Stars 6: 7th place (won multiple lip syncs in Game Within a Game)

Canada vs. the World (Season 1): Finalist (Top 4) Vivacious Season 6: 13th place

Bracket Three