Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Calls Out Patagonia Over Trademark Lawsuit Against Her

Drag Queen Pattie Gonia has accused outdoor clothing giant Patagonia of attempting to silence environmental activism after the company launched legal action against the drag performer and climate advocate over her name.

The lawsuit has sparked backlash across LGBTQIA+ and environmental communities, with supporters arguing the case raises broader concerns about corporate power, queer visibility and the ability of activists to challenge major brands.

Pattie Gonia, whose real name is Wyn Wiley, has spent years building a global following through a combination of drag performance, environmental advocacy and outdoor education, becoming one of the most recognisable queer voices in the climate movement.

Pattie Gonia says lawsuit threatens activist work

Clothing brand Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Wiley in a California federal court in January, arguing that the name “Pattie Gonia” is too similar to its own trademark and challenging applications covering clothing, environmental advocacy, speaking engagements and outdoor events.

The company is seeking just US $1 in damages alongside legal costs, but Wiley says the real impact would be the financial burden of defending the case and the potential loss of a name that has become synonymous with their activism.

In a video released this week, Pattie Gonia publicly addressed the dispute for the first time.

“Today i’m speaking publicly for the first time about the lawsuit patagonia inc, filed against me, a climate activist, in federal court. this is not a joke. this is real” she said.

The activist said Patagonia claims she is causing “irreparable” harm to the company through activities including “motivational speaking services in support of environmental sustainability” and “organising, arranging, and conducting trail and hiking events.”

Pattie Gonia has spent the past eight years building a community of more than three million followers while helping raise almost US$4 million for environmental non profits.

In an open letter to Patagonia’s leadership, she questioned why a company that publicly promotes environmental responsibility would pursue legal action against a climate advocate.

“Patagonia Inc. claims ‘they’re in business to save the home planet’ if this is what saving the home planet looks like to them, then one of us has profoundly misunderstood the assignment, and it’s not me.”

She added that after months of attempting to resolve the matter privately, she felt she had little choice but to fight back.

“but in the end, i had two choices: 1. the erasure of my name, my advocacy, my community, and everyone i employ or 2. fight for myself and fight for us.”

“So i’m fighting, and i’m inviting you to join me in a simple call to action: patagonia, drop the lawsuit.”

Patagonia has defended the decision, saying it spent years trying to reach an agreement before turning to the courts.

“The last thing we wanted was a legal fight with someone who shares our values, but we must protect our business and employees,” the company said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia)

Wiley has rejected claims she commercially copied Patagonia’s branding, arguing that examples cited by the company were instances of parody and fan created artwork rather than official merchandise.

“This is not a brand conflict,” she said.

“This is a corporation trying to erase an activist. This is how corporations bully individuals who cannot match their resources.”

The case has generated widespread support from LGBTQIA+ figures and activists.

Drag Race star Morgan McMichaels urged followers to rally behind Pattie Gonia, writing: “WE NEED TO COME TOGETHER AND DO WHAT EVER WE CAN TO SUPPORT AND BACK @pattiegonia !!! Please lets unite and let @patagonia know this is a fight they do not want and our activist sister WILL NOT BE SILENCED !!!”

Others framed the controversy as part of a wider cultural moment amid ongoing attacks on LGBTQIA+ communities in the United States. Social media user Woah Ko wrote: “No I will not listen to your ‘hot take’ about Patagonia vs Pattie Gonia. Especially if it’s just stemming from homophobia and your sleeper conservatism. Protecting queer artists is more important than ever right now, so kindly fuck off.”

The lawsuit remains before the courts and no ruling has yet been made.