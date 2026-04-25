Voting For Melbourne’s Drag Excellence Awards, The MEDEAs, Is Now Open!

The finalists for the 2026 MEDEAs have been announced and voting is now open!

Melbourne’s Drag Excellence Awards are returning for their third year and now you can vote for your favourites in the Melbourne Drag, Dance and Burlesque industry for this years awards.

But don’t forget to grab your tickets to head along and celebrate.

The Medea’s return for 2026

There’s a lot to love and celebrate in the queer creative scene in Melbourne and the MEDEAs are once again providing the perfect platform for the community to come together.

“The MEDEAs were created out of a need to celebrate and unify the Melbourne Drag, Dance and Burlesque artists who already work so harmoniously together and acknowledge excellence in our fields as well as pay homage to the venues, technical artists and heart and souls of our community in a night of unbridled glamour and festivity.”

Established in 2024 the MEDEAs are the night of nights for the community to come out in full force and celebrate all of their achievements in Drag, Dance and Burlesque from the last twelve months.

Thirty one awards will be handed out in the night of community celebrations on Monday June 15 at The Corner Hotel, with the public now able to vote and have their say on who will take home the awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (@medeawards)

The categories celebrate a range of performers including Drag Queens and Kings, events, venues, DJ’s and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This years lists of finalists features plenty of new and returning faces from previous up for the prestigious awards.

You can head to the MEDEAs website now to vote for your favourites, but, don’t forget to grab your tickets!

Check out the full list of finalists below.

Melbourne’s Favourite Drag Business

Dragged To

Offworld Aesthetics

Book a Queen

PQ Talent

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Related Business

Maison Burlesque

Eros Embellishments

Drawing Straws

Stoned by Saint Eve

Bottoms Up

Melbourne’s Favourite Dancer

Egson Ham

Keely Wins

Harry Coombes

Stevie Fernando

Nathan Smith

Melbourne’s Favourite Drag King

Teddy Clitter

Roxy Rawhide

Randy Roy

Bruno Salsicce

Mr Misty Eyed

Melbourne’s Favourite Drag Queen

Max Dragqueen

Eliza Lot

Bathsheba

Tilly Capulet

Strewth

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Performer

Florence Fable

Kitty Obsidian

Juniper Fox

Moxie Delite

Winter Greene

Bendy Ben

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Event

Whoop De Doo Revue

Soft Bodies

Yummy/Decadence

Pipers Playhouse

Smut

Melbourne’s Favourite Queer Venue

Pride of Our Footscray

UBQ

Sircuit / Mollies

The 86

Poof Doof

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Venue

The 86

Speakeasy Theatre

Pride of Our Footscray

24 Moons

Hail Lilith

Rising Drag Star

The Birthday Girl

Chicago Fierce

Dilonce

Andii G

Zero

Rising Burlesque Star

Miss Gender

Betsy Mae

April Le Feu

Pip Stachio

Dominica De La Muerte

Best King Event

Genesis

Teddy’s World

It’s Camp

Mushrooms Dungeon Crawl

Kongapalooza

Best Variety Event

Debutante

Teddy’s World

Granny Bingo

Let’s Get Quizzacal

Gabriella Labucci Drag Bingo

Best Boutique Event

Club Broadway

Pop Chops

Barba

Bar Kylie

Unicorns

Best Festival

Midsumma

ChillOut

Vic Pride Street Party

Gaytimes

Australian Burlesque Festival

Best Drag Production Show

Mayhem Show

Showcase at UBQ

Yummy-Decadence

Flaunt – Gold Show

Hot and Steamy – Swirl and Sweat Shows

Technical Contribution of the Year

Emily Rose

MCL Productions

JXN Miles

Mitchell Sheldrick

NoStressIfNot

Outstanding Achievement in the Media

Dean Arcuri – QNews

Art Simone – Concealed with Art Simone

Lazy Susan & Zelda Moon – Death to Everyone Podcast

Jimi the Kween – Music

Joy FM

Community Spirit

Strewth

See You in Swell

Kitty Obsidian

Milo Hartill

Monique Anderson

Costume Designer of the Year

Sequinpolarbears

James Penrose

Isis Avis Loren

Tamara Claire Keane

Polly Filla

Wig Stylist of the Year

Mimi LeMinge

Plugs Bunny

Styled By Esther

Clepto Nymph

DJ of the Year

Rosie Rai

Sunny Bones

PopChops

Jesse Boyd

Nick Jay

DJ Enn

MX Congeniality

Linh Uendo

Eliza Lot

Xena Ghost

Rubi Taboo

Electra Kute

Choreographer of the Year

Daytona

Eliza Lot

Little X

Nathan Smith

Adrian Spuria

Bitch of the Year

Bathsheba

Holi Dae Knight

Tash York

Xena Ghost

Teddy Clitter

Rubi Taboo

Amena Jay

2Joocee

Burlesque Performer of the Year

Florence Fable

Bendy Ben

Juniper Fox

Winter Greene

Kitty Obsidian

Drag Queen of the Year

Lynduuh

Bathsheba

Max Dragqueen

Eliza Lot

Tilly Capulet

Drag King of the Year

Teddy Clitter

Roxy Rawhide

Bruno Salsicce

Randy Roy

Andii G

The Trailblazer Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Belle of the Ball will be announced by organisers on the night.