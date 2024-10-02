Art Simone: Highlighting The Real History & Bright Future of Aussie Drag

Melbourne drag sensation Art Simone is back with another glittering masterpiece as she releases her second book. Drag Queens Down Under is “a love letter” to Australian drag’s history and future, that shows our drag artists off to the world.

Art says Drag Queens Down Under is more than just a collection of glamorous photos and stories, it’s a deep dive into the heart and soul of our drag culture.

This book serves as both a tribute and a mission to immortalise the rich history, diversity, and impact of the art form that has shaped her life. “It’s my big love letter to the Australian drag scene and everything that makes it so special and unique,” Art explains.

“I’ve always been about highlighting and platforming Australian drag,” she says, referencing her previous projects like Highway to Heel and Kick Ons, where she’s always made a point of handing other artists the mic. “If I can give another drag artist a moment in the spotlight, I’ll do it. Every single time.”

Art Simone wants the world to see an authentic view of Aussie drag

For Art Simone, this book is not just about showcasing drag; it’s about giving the world a more authentic, expansive view of the art form, beyond the often simplified portrayals seen in popular media like RuPaul’s Drag Race. “There’s been a lot of critiques of shows like Drag Race Down Under, not accurately portraying what we do,” Art reflects.

“Our drag is so much more than what’s been portrayed on TV,” she asserts. “It’s frustrating to see the Aussie scene almost become the laughing stock of the world.”

Art Simone spent 12 months travelling the country interviewing 30 drag artists, using their voices to reflect the wide-ranging experiences of the Australian drag community. Drag Queens Down Under captures the stories, triumphs, and challenges that have shaped the Aussie drag world.

One of the standout aspects of Drag Queens Down Under is its depth of storytelling. “This isn’t a Times Hottest 100 of drag queens,” she jokes. “It’s hundreds of voices being celebrated through these stories.”

Australian drag stories you won’t find anywhere else

Art recalls her interview with Verushka Darling, a legendary figure in the Australian drag scene. Verushka’s career exploded when she became the first-ever drag queen to host her own TV show on MTV.

In the book, Verushka recounts a chilling but ultimately heartwarming experience after an event at the Sydney Town Hall. Alone on the steps, she was surrounded by a group of menacing men, and the iconic queen feared for her safety. “This is it,” she thought, “this is where I go”. But then one of the men recognised her, and everything changed.

“Verushka Darling? From MTV?” he asked. In an instant, their hostility melted, and he even requested a song for her to perform the next week. “Drag saved her life that night.”

It’s stories like this that set Drag Queens Down Under apart from other projects about drag.

“Never before has a drag queen sat down with this many performers, this many diverse voices, to tell their stories,” Art explains. And she’s right – the book provides an intimate, insider perspective that you simply can’t get from mainstream media.

The book also features iconic figures like Cindy Pastel, the inspiration behind the character of Bernadette in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Vanity, the revolutionary creator who helped make lace front wigs affordable for queens everywhere. “She’s been leading the game for years,” Art gushes.

Drag Queens Down Under looks forward and back

And seeing as this month is LGBT History Month, it’s the perfect time for this book to hit stores.

But while Australian drag history is a clear priority, the book is not solely historical – it also celebrates the new generation pushing the art form in bold new directions. Artists like Space Horse, who represent the growing presence of AFAB (assigned female at birth) queens in the scene, are part of the book’s mission to showcase the future of drag.

“These queens are taking drag to places we never imagined it could go,” says Art.

From the legendary Maxi Shield’s tales of performing at the closing ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, to Bonnie’s insight into the glamorous yet gritty world of the iconic Les Girls, Drag Queens Down Under is a feast for anyone who loves drag, LGBTQIA+ history, or just a bloody good story.

For those who “don’t like to read” Art quips, there are quick sections full of bite-sized facts and tips from the queens. The book is packed with insider knowledge – from drag makeup hacks to the evolution of the scene.

At its core, Drag Queens Down Under is a celebration of community, culture, and the way drag has and continues to shape Australia’s LGBTQIA+ identity. “I wanted this book to be a legacy piece,” Art says. “These stories, these queens – they deserve to be immortalised.”

“Drag is powerful. It’s more than just performance – it’s connection, it’s history, and it’s our future.”

Drag Queens Down Under is available for pre-order via Affirm Press ahead of the official release on 29 October.

This story is a feature from Star Observer’s October 2024 print issue. This issue is on streets now, or you can find the digital version on our ‘In Print’ page here.