Buffy Star Anthony Head Remembered Through Beautiful Story Of Trans Allyship

Anthony Head is being remembered not only for his iconic television roles but also for a deeply personal act of kindness towards a transgender fan that has resurfaced online following his death.

The beloved actor, best known for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died aged 72 from complications related to pneumonia this week, just six months after the death of his partner.

As tributes continue to pour in from around the world, one story shared by a trans fan on social media has struck a particular chord with LGBTQIA+ communities and Buffy fans alike.

Anthony Head’s legacy lives on through a story of trans inclusion

The story, originally posted on X, has been widely reshared in the days since Head’s death, with many fans describing it as a reflection of the warmth, generosity and compassion that colleagues and supporters have long associated with the actor.

In the post, a transgender fan named Jay recalled how Head reached out after learning they had come out as trans and were struggling with old convention photographs taken before their transition.

“If you EVER think Anthony Head is anything less than an angel then you’d best remember that I have always been a huge fan of his and we’ve always had a little contact over the years and he heard I’d come out as Trans and was having a hard time and that I was kind of sad that the photos I had from conventions with him were of me with long hair and no binder and they were all signed to ‘Sarah’,” Jay wrote.

According to the post, Head went far beyond a simple message of support.

“He invited me to spend the day with him at his farm and he picked me up from the station and we just hung out and had lunch and he insisted on paying and took loads of photos and had them printed on photo paper the same day so he could sign them to Jay.”

Jay said Head also provided signed photographs from some of his most beloved roles, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Merlin.

The fan added that Head “literally spent five hours chatting with me and got all of the pronoun stuff right every time.”

The post concluded with a memory that many readers have described as particularly moving.

“Then he dropped me off at the station, gave me a final massive hug, waved me through the ticket barrier and insisted I message him when I got home so he knew I got back safe.”

really sad about anthony head!! always really loved this story where he invited a fan of his to his farm for the day when he heard they were having a hard time after coming out as trans pic.twitter.com/2tsEwiOp6b — deirdre (@dkeane16) June 5, 2026

The story has been reshared thousands of times across social media, with many LGBTQIA+ fans pointing to it as an example of the quiet but meaningful ways public figures can support transgender people.

For many queer audiences, Head will always be remembered as Giles, Buffy Summers’ trusted Watcher in the cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show has long held a special place within LGBTQIA+ culture which has endured for many years following the end of the show, so much so the show was almost rebooted this year.

Head’s career spanned more than four decades and included acclaimed roles in Merlin and Ted Lasso, yet for many he will always be remembered for his role in the iconic show.

Also taking to social media this weekend of pay tribute was Sarah Michelle Gellar who starred alongside Giles as the title character in Buffy.

Tell Giles I figured it out and I’m ok” she wrote on Instagram.

“Well I don’t have it figured out and I’m not ok. But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world.”