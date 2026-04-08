World’s Largest Trans Flag Gains International Attention

Jodie Hall of the Trans Justice Project spoke to The Star Observer about the success of the project and the future of the new iconic flag.
“The response was incredible! Heaps of people from turned out to celebrate trans love and joy and stand in defiance of our cruel government” she said.
“About thirty people came out to help make the flag over ten days of sewing.”
It was these efforts that saw the flag reach communities around the world after it was unveiled, with international media outlets picking up the story and helping share their story around the world.
“The response has been really positive from the public” hall says. “
“Times are really difficult right now, and a so many people are really looking for these moments of community joy and celebration.”
But while the support for the community was important, the support of the government is still lacking, when asked if any politicians had reached out following the unveiling Jodie revealed that none had.
“The Queensland state government is waging a war on human rights, including denying trans young people access to healthcare, throwing First Nations kids in jail, and criminalising solidarity with Palestine.
“We need to keep fighting them head on and demanding our rights, and providing for ourselves where we can, for example by donating to Project 491.”
“And Federally, the government is neglecting the rights and freedoms of trans people. They’re more interested in serving the interests of big corporations and billionaires, and supporting Trump’s brutal war.”
“The Australian Human Rights Commission released its Equal Identities Report last Tuesday, which found an international campaign of disinformation is being waged against trans people. The government has said nothing in response.”
While the response from the government has been disappointing the flag still exists as a symbol of hope and unity foe the Trans Community, so what does Jodie hope happens with it next?
“We’d love for the flag to tour Australia at local pride events!”
She encouraged the community to come together and help share their support. “Over the coming weeks, we’re going to be mobilising to deliver the Equal Identities Report to MPs across the country and demand real action to support trans rights, lives and healthcare. Join the campaign at our website transjustice.org.au”
“All trans and gender diverse people deserve to thrive.”
“We deserve the things we need to live good lives, like secure housing, access to proper healthcare, and good jobs.”
“And together, we can win it. Join us to help build the movement for trans justice.”
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