World’s Largest Trans Flag Gains International Attention

The unveiling of the world’s largest trans flag in Brisbane this week has gained international attention.

Measuring over 800 meters squared the flag was unveiled on Tuesday March 31 to mark Transgender Day Of Visibility.

Now the organisers hope to see it tour the country.

The World’s Largest Trans Flag created in Brisbane

The world’s largest trans flag project was launched by Trans Justice Meanjin to support transgender youth in Queensland in the face of the ongoing denial of gender affirming care for trans youth by the Queensland government.

Jodie Hall of the Trans Justice Project spoke to The Star Observer about the success of the project and the future of the new iconic flag.

“The response was incredible! Heaps of people from turned out to celebrate trans love and joy and stand in defiance of our cruel government” she said.

“About thirty people came out to help make the flag over ten days of sewing.”

It was these efforts that saw the flag reach communities around the world after it was unveiled, with international media outlets picking up the story and helping share their story around the world.