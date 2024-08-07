Kamala Harris Names LGBTQIA+ Ally Tim Walz As VP Running Mate

Kamala Harris has named Tim Walz as her running mate for the US presidential election following the news that Joe Biden would no longer contest the election and she would take his place.

But where does the new potential Vice President of the United State stand on vital LGBTQ+ issues?

Turns out Walz has a strong history as an ally for the community and his election could be a significant gain for the community.

Tim Walz: LGBTQIA+ Ally

Harris became the Democratic presumptive nominee for the presidency after Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election.

After being officially confirmed as the first woman of colour at the top of a major party ticket on Monday, August 5 there has been much speculation as to who would be her running mate.

However on Tuesday August 6, it was confirmed that Tim Walz would join her in the presidential race.

Walz, 60, has been governor of Minnesota since 2019 and previously served for 12 years as a congressman for the state’s first district.

He gained national attention after calling Donald Trump and JD Vance “weird” – a phrase which quickly caught on and drew much attention worldwide.

Walz has a strong record on protecting LGBTQIA+ rights in both Minnesota and nationally.

Last year, Walz signed into law a ban on LGBTQIA+ conversion practices in Minnesota, making it the 22nd state to do so.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared it an “example of how pro-equality state legislatures and governors are able to advance LGBTQIA+ rights, even as other states are rolling back critical rights and protections.”

The legislation “bans conversion therapy for children and vulnerable adults, medical assistance coverage… and misrepresentation of conversion therapy services or products.”

Sarah Warbelow, a legislative director at HRC, said at the time: “We applaud governor Tim Walz for signing this conversion therapy ban into law and for once again taking a strong stand for LGBTQIA+ Minnesotans. This law will protect vulnerable youth from being subjected to a traumatic and damaging treatment that has been disproven and debunked by the entire medical community.”

Protecting Trans Youth

Walz also signed a bill protecting trans youth and their families who come to Minnesota from states where accessing gender-affirming care is illegal.

The bill, co-authored by 36 Minnesotan politicians, aims to block out-of-state subpoenas that would force families with trans kids back to anti-trans states, thus preventing them from accessing gender-affirming care.

“In Minnesota, we’re protecting rights, not taking them away,” Walz wrote on X (Twitter).

Walz’s support for same-sex marriage dates back to his first run for office in 2006 in a Republican-leaning district, where he included support for equal marriage in his platform.

Democrat congresswoman Angie Craig wrote on X (Twitter) in support of Walz’s vice-presidential campaign, stating, “It wasn’t a popular position at the time for a red-district Democrat. It didn’t score him any political points. But he stood up for families like mine because he believed it was the right thing to do. His bravery made a difference in my life and the lives of thousands of Minnesotans – and it’s a bravery that would make our country better.”

A teacher for more than three decades, Walz also helped to create the first gay-straight alliance at thje school where he taught in 1999.

Additionally, Walz spent 24 years in the army National Guard, and in 2009 delivered a speech in Congress calling for the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” a military policy which barred gay and lesbian personnel from serving openly.

“Not once, not once in my career did the question of sexual orientation come up,” Walz said in the speech.

LGBTQ rights groups celebrated Walz’s selection as Harris’s running mate.

Mark Takano and Ritchie Torres, co-chairs of Equality PAC, reflected on the news stating, “His support for the LGBTQ community has been steadfast. And at a time when LGBTQ Americans have come under attack from MAGA extremists, we need strong allies now more than ever before.”