JoJo Siwa Dumps Kath Ebbs At Celebrity Big Brother After Party

Aussie Kath Ebbs has revealed that JoJo Siwa dumped them shortly after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house this weekend.

Siwa came runner up on the program after continually making headlines in the house, including a change of heart about her sexuality.

Many fans were questioning what would become of the celebrity relationship, particularly after Siwa’s intimate relationship with another housemate.

JoJo Siwa dumps Kath Ebbs

While it appeared that JoJo Siwa was madly in love with her partner Kath Ebbs, the relationship swiftly ended after exiting the house.

Over the weekend the program announced Jack P Shepherd as the winner of the program, be beat Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard by a narrow margin to win, with Siwa placing third.

During her three week stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house US singer JoJo Siwa continued to make headlines.

The first week of her stay was marred with controversy after US actor Mickey Rourke made several alarming comments to the singer resulting in his removal from the house.

At the time Siwa’s partner, Aussie Kath Ebbs, spoke out about the comments defending Siwa.

Siwa went on to have several enlightening moments during her time in the house as she questioned her gender identity and whether she may be non-binary or not as well a reaching the conclusion that she is no longer a lesbian and wishes to identify as queer.

However what caught many viewers attention was the increasingly close relationship between JoJo Siwa and fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

The last two weeks of the competition saw the pair become increasingly close as they cuddled, lay together, whispered in each others ears, held hands and cuddled in the spa together.

Other housemates even noticed the increasing affection with Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard telling the pair “You two need to either f**k or stop.”

JoJo has a heart-to-heart with Chris before their Big Brother journey comes to an end 🥲 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/1GbXwdWKwK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 24, 2025

“I do have beef to pick with them”

Shortly before the conclusion of the program Siwa received a letter from Ebbs in the house, which left her a little unsettled about the state of their relationship.

Speaking to Big Brother in the diary room she vented about the letter from Ebbs.

“I’m happy you’re making such good friends and happy you have chosen to see the good in everyone in the House” Chris reads out JoJo’s letter from her mum ❤️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/S9FsvDH8pc — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 24, 2025

“I think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath. I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house. God, I love that little sucker. I do” she said.

“I do have beef to pick with them though,” she continued. “They didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down. I will say, ‘where was my ‘hi sweetheart’, where was my ‘I love you’ where was my ‘I miss you’?’. Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little something something.” It was perhaps this cold reception that led to JoJo Siwa making the decision to end the relationship after leaving the program. In an emotional post on Instagram and Tik Tok Ebbs revealed their shock at being dumped by Siwa within 24 hours of leaving the house. In the twelve minute video Ebbs describes feeling numb and shocked at the decision by Siwa to end the relationship. “I feel like the only thing I have to do is place, this situation, is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back, watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involved who was what I thought was one of the great loves of my life.” They went on to state that what they had watched unfold on what they believed to a “fake reality” show was in fact laced with a lot of truth. They described it as one of the “craziest, most intense, awful, horrific experiences I’ve ever probably gone through in my adult life.”

“Yes I was watching the same show as you all and I could not talk to my partner at the time which was very unsettling and very hurtful and I did feel betrayed by the things that I saw conspire.”

The video went on to explain that Siwa had been sending video messages from the house regularly and that Ebbs had gone offline after watching the show as they struggled with what they saw, acknowledging the social media silence many had noticed.

Ebbs said they had “been hurt by what I saw, but wanted to work through it” with Siwa, however that was not to be.

“Before I could even get back to the hotel I went to the afterparty with, I guess my now ex, crazy thing to say, and was dumped in the party.”

“I was told that there are confused feelings there, do with that what you will, and they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend the foreseeable.”

It appears Ebbs has since removed the video from their social media platforms, however it has already been reposted extensively.

You can watch the full video below.