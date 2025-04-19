JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Real Name On Celebrity Big Brother

Michael James
April 19, 2025
US singer JoJo Siwa has shocked fans by revealing her real name on Celebrity Big Brother this weekend.

Siwa revealed her name during a conversation with a fellow housemate.

And many fans are in shock.

JoJo Siwa reveals her name isn’t really JoJo

Fans of JoJo Siwa were surprised to discover over the weekend that JoJo is not actually her real name.

The singer rose to fame on Dance Moms as a child and has been known to fans around the world as JoJo ever since.

However while it may have been common knowledge her fans seemingly didn’t know her actual name.

Footage of a conversation with housemate Ella Rae Wise revealed the details to her fans.

“I love having a partner but like I wish nobody knew. I wish I was better at keeping it private” she said.

“I separate my life into two people, right? JoJo and Joelle. Typically when I date somebody, they start to really get to know Joelle, right?”

“But they’re both always present at all times. Right now, I’m Joelle but JoJo is still here, you know what I mean? Joelle runs JoJo!”

Fans were quick to jump on social media to share their shock.

Your’e telling me that jojo siwa’s real name is JOELLE??????” wrote one. 

i was today years old when i found out that jojo siwa’s real name is joelle joanie siwa” wrote another. 

JoJo Siwa has been gathering plenty of attention during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house in the UK.

In the first week the singer had tense run ins with US actor Mickey Rourke who mad inappropriate comments to the singer about her sexuality.

His comments included a statement that he would turn her from being gay and that he would “tie her up.”

Rourke was later removed from the Big Brother house by producers.

 

 

 

