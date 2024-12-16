JoJo Siwa Spotted With New Australian Boo

JoJo Siwa’s trip to Australia may have come to a close, but it seems like she’s left a little bit of her heart Down Under.

The Dance Moms alumnus has been spending an awful lot of time with Australian actor and content creator Kath Ebbs, with the pair being spotted in a Bondi coffee shop earlier this month, chatting and sharing a little kiss or two.

Now rumours are swirling that the two may be serious, with Ebbs flying up to California over the weekend. JoJo picked them up at LAX, and even did a cute little dance when she walked Ebbs out to the car.

Katherine “Kath” Ebbs is a 27 year old content creator, actor, and podcaster, having appeared in Neighbours in three episodes in 2022 as the soap’s very first nonbinary character, Asher Nesmith.

Ebbs also hosts their own podcast, Conversations with Kath, where they’ve interviewed various Australian influencers.

There’s no word yet on how the pair met, or whether they knew each other before Siwa’s trip to Australia.

Karma’s a bitch

Since JoJo came out in 2021, she’s ditched the bubblegum pop Nickelodeon child star, and has been trying for something a little… edgier.

She made headlines earlier this year with the release of her new song Karma, saying she was pioneering a new genre of music she dubbed “gay pop“, as if Lady Gaga, Hayley Kiyoko and Cher haven’t consistently been churning out bangers since Siwa was in primary school.

In that time, JoJo’s also been very public with her private life, and has even shared that she’s got a sperm donor, and three kids’ names lined up and ready to go. Classic baby gay shennanigans.

JoJo had previously been dating former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Dakayla Wilson, who she met when she was a judge on Season 18, but the pair announced the end of their three-month relationship in November.