RuPaul Drops Sneak Peek And Release Date For Stop! That! Train!

Rupaul has shared a preview of her new film Stop! That! Train! during the latest episode of Drag Race.

On top of this camp little preview, a release date for the films cinema release has also dropped.

And fans won’t have long to wait!

Stop! That! Train! Is Almost Here

There’s been a lot of hype about the latest film from Rupaul, Stop! That! Train!

The film is set to star some of the biggest names in the Drag Race universe including Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, Symone and many more.

Plus the film features plenty of extra special guest appearances including Joel McHale, Nicole Richie, Lisa Rinna, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Daniel Franzese, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more.

Following the release of the official trailer last month, Rupaul has shared a clip during the latest episode of season 18 of Drag Race.

Franchise darling JuJubee is seen in her role as an attendant on the train before the inevitable chaos erupts.

She is joined by All Stars 10 winner Ginger Minj and Canada’s Drag Race host Brook Lynn Hytes as they attempt to prepare the passengers before they depart.

However they are quickly interrupted by an impromptu song and dance number from Brook Lynn Hytes, Season 13 winner Symone and Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

Fan reactions were unanimous in their praise of the film as “pure, unadulterated camp.”

Pop Crave exclusive online debut of new ‘STOP! THAT! TRAIN!’ clip which debuted on tonight’s episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ In theaters June 12. pic.twitter.com/YC7q8HgVQf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2026

Meanwhile across the drag universe this weekend every queen and celebrity involved has saturated social media with the announcement that the film is officially on the way.

Featuring more camp artwork and plenty of hype, the cinematic release date for Stop! That! Train! has been revealed as June 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage)

You can watch the full trailer for Stop! That! Train! below.