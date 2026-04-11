RuPaul Drops Sneak Peek And Release Date For Stop! That! Train!

Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
April 11, 2026
RuPaul Drops Sneak Peek And Release Date For Stop! That! Train!
Image: Image: World Of Wonder

Rupaul has shared a preview of her new film Stop! That! Train! during the latest episode of Drag Race.

On top of this camp little preview, a release date for the films cinema release has also dropped.

And fans won’t have long to wait!

Stop! That! Train! Is Almost Here

There’s been a lot of hype about the latest film from Rupaul, Stop! That! Train!

The film is set to star some of the biggest names in the Drag Race universe including Ginger MinjJujubeeBrooke Lynn HytesLatrice RoyaleMarcia Marcia MarciaMonét X Change, Symone and many more.

Plus the film features plenty of extra special guest appearances including Joel McHale, Nicole Richie, Lisa Rinna, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Daniel Franzese, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more.

Following the release of the official trailer last month, Rupaul has shared a clip during the latest episode of season 18 of Drag Race.

Franchise darling JuJubee is seen in her role as an attendant on the train before the inevitable chaos erupts.

She is joined by All Stars 10 winner Ginger Minj and Canada’s Drag Race host Brook Lynn Hytes as they attempt to prepare the passengers before they depart.

However they are quickly interrupted by an impromptu song and dance number from Brook Lynn Hytes, Season 13 winner Symone and Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

Fan reactions were unanimous in their praise of the film as “pure, unadulterated camp.”

Meanwhile across the drag universe this weekend every queen and celebrity involved has saturated social media with the announcement that the film is officially on the way.

Featuring more camp artwork and plenty of hype, the cinematic release date for Stop! That! Train! has been revealed as June 12.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage)

You can watch the full trailer for Stop! That! Train! below.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

The Trailer For The New RuPaul Film Is Officially Here And It’s Incredibly Queer
March 28, 2026 | Michael James

The Trailer For The New RuPaul Film Is Officially Here And It’s Incredibly Queer
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How The Buffy Reboot Cancellation Went Down
March 21, 2026 | Michael James

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How The Buffy Reboot Cancellation Went Down
Entertainment News
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Has Officially Been Cancelled
March 15, 2026 | Michael James

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Has Officially Been Cancelled
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He Didn’t Want To Do Modern Family Spin Off
March 8, 2026 | Michael James

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He Didn’t Want To Do Modern Family Spin Off
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Drag Race Favourite Marina Summers Comes Out As Trans
February 8, 2026 | Michael James

Drag Race Favourite Marina Summers Comes Out As Trans
Celebrity Drag Entertainment News