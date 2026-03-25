The Internet Is Freaking Out That Drag Icon Katya Is In Season 5 of ‘Hacks’

The queer internet has collectively lost its mind – and honestly, fair enough – after beloved agent of drag chaos Katya was spotted in the trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of Hacks.

The Emmy-winning comedy, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, is set to return for its final run this April – but it’s not just the end-of-era emotions hitting fans.

It’s Katya Zamolodchikova (but your dad just calls her Katya). In Hacks. On television. In the year of our Lord 2026.

Clips circulating online – including a now-viral TikTok and fan reposts across X – show her shot from the trailer in all its surreal glory, with fans immediately clocking it.

One viral post simply screams: “KATYA IN HACKS SEASON 5???” while another fan wrote that the casting felt “so correct” – a sentiment echoed across timelines as screenshots and clips spread like wildfire.

Katya Zamolodchikova in the final season of ‘HACKS’ Premiering April 9 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/n9i3w9CBjb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 23, 2026

Both Trixie & Katya yapping their way into their favourite TV shows LOL https://t.co/AW3khKIGDg pic.twitter.com/edWbFbrlTN — RunnerEye (@RunnerEyeYT) March 23, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hannaheinbinder

For those somehow not already obsessed, Hacks has built its reputation on pairing razor-sharp industry satire with genuinely chaotic millennial bisexual energy – and Season 5 is shaping up to be its most stacked cast yet, with a lineup of guest stars teased ahead of its final outing.

Still, Katya’s involvement? *chefs kiss*

For longtime fans of Katya – whose offbeat humour, existential monologues and chaotic brilliance have made her a cult figure far beyond the Drag Race universe – the crossover feels like… god, kismet or something? Katya and Ava: just a perfect alignment of chaotic personalities. One of drag’s most unfiltered, unpredictable voices dropped into a show that thrives on messy, high-stakes comedy. It’s deeply, deeply correct.

Is it a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo? A full scene-stealer? At this stage, details are scarce.

But one thing is very clear: the girls, gays and theys will be tuning in.