We’re Getting Teasers For The Final Season of Hacks

The wonderful funny and sharp Emmy-winning comedy Hacks will be officially returning for its fifth and final season, with the show dropping some teaser images for us to enjoy.

The glorious push and pull power relationship between Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava Daniels will officially wrap up with one final season. In the season 4 finale, the duo travelled to Singapore after their late night talkshow dream was shattered, so that Vance could exploit a noncompete loophole. However, when TMZ falsely reports Vance as dead, she’s motivated to return home to reclaim her legacy.

Hacks has won 12 Emmy Awards — four of which went to Jean Smart, while Hannah Einbinder has also received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

“I’m so excited, Hacks just got officially picked up for season 5. I’m thrilled! Congratulations to my cast and everybody in the production. And to all of our Hacks fans out there, please join us again for season 5. Yay!”, said Jean Smart in a video celebrating season 5 posted to Instagram.

Einbinder echoed those sentiments. “It’s official,” she said. “We’re coming back for season 5, baby! And don’t worry, I will continue to pitch the lesbian arc.”

The teaser images, posted in an exclusive to Vogue, confirm a bunch of the show’s roster of talent, including regulars Meg Stalter, Paul W. Downs, and Mark Indelicato, as well as some exciting guest stars, like legendary character actress Ann Dowd, Cherry Jones and Leslie Bibb.

While it’s devastating that the show is ending, the showrunners have confirmed that it was always meant to end at five season – meaning we don’t have to watch it slowly die with multiple unnecessary seasons.

“Part of our original pitch for the show was the very last scene,” said showrunner Lucia Aniello to Vogue. “We knew how the season would end and how the show would end if we were so lucky as to get to imagine it how we wanted. It’s very full-circle, and there’s a lot of mirroring and callbacks and things. Hopefully people will find it as satisfying to watch as it was to write.”