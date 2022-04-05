—

Tans actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (left) received the Stephen F. Kolzak award from Andrew Garfield (right), her co-star in 'tick, tick... Boom!'. Image: Twitter

Hacks, Eternals, It’s A Sin and RuPaul’s Drag Race were among the big winners at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards, which were handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

The awards honor media for “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.”

Drag Race Alumni Host Awards Ceremony

The ceremony was hosted by Drag Race alumni Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’ Hara, and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who currently headline the Emmy nominated HBO program We’re Here.

Amongst the big winners were Hacks for Outstanding New TV Series, Saved by the Bell for Outstanding Comedy series, Eternals for Outstanding Film – Wide Release and RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here,which tied for Outstanding Reality Program.

Other winners included Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers for Outstanding Film – Limited release, Single All the Way for Outstanding TV Movie, and It’s A Sin for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“Now the world has begun to see her for everything that she is – a truly gifted actor, singer, dancer, style icon, and maybe most powerfully of all an LGBTQ activist,” said Garfield.

“Through her art and her heart – and what a heart I don’t know anyone with a bigger heart than Mj – Michaela Jaé is making sure the world respects black women, Latina women and all women as we should. In a moment of reckoning for our industry, she is leading the charge to create and produce stories centered on LGBTQ lives and experiences, particularly those of trans women of color. She reminds us that you can’t just say you’re an ally, ally ship means action.”

Rodriguez in her acceptance speech thanked GLAAD, “for elevating and celebrating the voices of trans and non-binary people. This moment isn’t about me, it’s about each and every last one of us.”

Allies Honoured

"I'm really thankful I had the opportunity to get to know this community like this." @KaceyMusgraves #GLAADawards https://t.co/7HrfUkXQ9b — GLAAD (@glaad) April 4, 2022

Singer Kacey Musgraves was honoured with the Vanguard Award, which is presented to entertainers who, while not personally identifying as LGBTQ, are active allies of the community.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD’s Ellis.

Out on the GLAAD red carpet.

“Infinite gratitude for @glaad and for my friends in the LGBTQIA+ community. I would not be who I am without you. This is fact. I love you,” Musgraves later tweeted.

Out Jeopardy Winner Wins Award

Can’t thank Dennis enough for styling me for the #glaadawards! I’d never been styled for a red carpet before. @fuggirls, how do you think it turned out? https://t.co/2HBAHZlc0e — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) April 4, 2022

Amy Schneider, who made headlines for her history making run on Jeopardy! was amongst those who were presented with Special Recognition awards.

In her speech to the audience, GLAAD’s Ellis said, “I have a message for the industry: don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat. There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front lines, fighting for our rights and telling our stories.”

“GLAAD is calling on Hollywood to take meaningful action and will soon convene the biggest brands, agencies, studios, and streamers together with two goals: One, to commit to improving the quantity, quality, and diversity of LGBTQ images — especially in kids and family programming; and two, to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in favour of rights like the Equality Act.”

“I expect every industry executive in this room to join us. GLAAD will give you the playbook. But we won’t give you a pass,” Ellis said.

GLAAD will be handing out the remainder of the awards, including those for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Children’s Programming in a separate New York City ceremony on May 6.