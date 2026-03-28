Trailblazing Queens Ball Founder Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke Has Passed Away

Brisbane has lost a true legend with news that Queens Ball Founder Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke has passed away overnight.

The 86 year old activist and performer passed away leaving behind a unforgettable legacy spanning decades of activism following an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Vale Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke

While known to many as Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke, the man behind the makeup, Laurie Deane has been a pillar of the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community for decades.

In 1962, decades before homosexuality would be decriminalised, Dame Sybil and a group of friends gathered under the cover of darkness to celebrate in an act of joyful defiance on Tamborine Mountain.

Little did this group know that this night of celebration would become part of LGBTQIA+ history around the world.

Affectionately dubbed the “Queens Ball” the event went on to establish a legacy as the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

Evolving from a party and nights of joyous queer celebrations the event went on to become a cornerstone of the LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane, now hosted under the domed roof of City Hall with hundreds flocking to recognise the achievements of community members every year.

As the event grew so too did the community profile of Dame Sybil who continued to advocate for the community, including her work during the AIDS crisis, organisation and co-ordination of major community events across the decades. Dame Cybil became known as an icon in the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ scene, while Laurie Deane continued his important work as an educator.

Laurie continued to work as a school teacher, orchestrating school musicals by day, whilst co-ordinating major community events and performances by night.

The legacy of both Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke and Laurie Deane will forever be unmatched in the Brisbane community.

Brisbane community pays tribute to a legend

As news broke of the passing of Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke on Saturday morning there was an outpouring of love and grief shared by the community.

Social media lit up with people sharing their stories and their love for the Brisbane icon.

Long time friend of Dame Sybil, Betty Nature shared the news of her passing on social media.

“It is with great saddness that I’m letting you all know Dame Sybil von Thorndyke took her final curtain call this morning” she wrote.

“She passed peacefully after quite a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She would often say to me ………’I’m having a bad day with Mr Parkinson today’. I will let you know the funeral details when they have been arranged. HUGS to you all.”

Brisbane Pride, current custodians of the Queens Ball, honoured the passing of Dame Cybil in a touching post online.

“Brisbane Pride mourns the passing of Laurence James Deane, known and beloved across our communities as Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke. Laurie’s loss marks the end of an era in Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ history, and we honour his extraordinary legacy with deep respect and gratitude” they wrote.

“Dame Sybil was a trailblazer, a visionary, and a force of nature whose commitment to community-building transformed LGBTQIA+ life in Brisbane. As one of the founders, and the central figure behind the long-term stewardship of the Queens Birthday Ball, Dame Sybil helped shape what would become the longest-running LGBTQIA+ event in the world. Under Dame Sybil’s leadership, the Ball has evolved into a cherished annual celebration—a space of safety, glamour, protest, and pride; including during times when such spaces were rare and hard-won.”

“We are committed to ensuring Laurie’s legacy endures, and we will continue to honour his contributions in the ongoing story of Queens Ball and in the broader history of LGBTQIA+ Brisbane.”

“Vale Laurence Deane, AKA Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke. Thank you for everything.”