Voting is now open for the 65th Annual Queens Ball Awards, following Brisbane Pride’s announcement of 214 nominations for the 2026 event. First held in 1962, Queens Ball is understood to be the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

Community voting is now open, with voters invited to recognise individuals and organisations contributing to Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ communities over the past year.

Limited tickets remain available for the 65th Queens Ball, which will be held at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday 20 June 2026.

The event theme, United Colours of Pride, reflects the LGBTQIA+ community strength and unity.

It will be hosted by drag performer Chocolate Boxx alongside Paul Wheeler, with the evening set to include performances, awards presentations and community recognition.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy said the Queens Ball remains a cornerstone event for LGBTQIA+ community members, bringing people together to celebrate, reflect and honour shared achievements.

“The Queens Ball is more than just a celebration — it’s a powerful expression of our community’s history, resilience and pride,” Mr McCarthy said.

“For nearly 65 years, this event has recognised the incredible people and organisations who strengthen and uplift our communities, while also creating a space where everyone can come together in joy and solidarity.”

McCarthy also noted the significance of this year’s event in recognising Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke. The 86 year old activist and performer has been a pillar of the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community for decades, and recently passed away leaving behind a unforgettable legacy spanning decades of activism following an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“As we gather this year, we will honour the extraordinary legacy of Dame Sybil, whose vision and dedication created what is now believed to be the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world,” he said.

“Her contribution to our communities is immeasurable, and the 2026 Queens Ball will be a fitting tribute to her life, her work, and the enduring impact she has had on generations of Queenslanders.”

Held at Brisbane City Hall, the Queens Ball will conclude with the announcement of award recipients.

Voting and ticket information, including full nomination listings and event updates, are available via the Brisbane Pride website, with organisers encouraging community participation ahead of the annual awards night.