Queens Ball Set To Honour Founder Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke This June

Brisbane Pride have officially revealed the date and theme for the 2026 Queens Ball.

Following the passing of Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke the event is set to honour her legacy.

The event will once again return to the iconic Brisbane City Hall on June 20.

Queens Ball: Honouring Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke

In 2026 the Queens Ball will once again light up Brisbane City Hall with a sea of rainbows as the community comes together to celebrate their achievements of the last twelve months.

Billed as the longest continuous running LGBTQIA+ event in the world, the night of awards and celebrations is the highlight of the Brisbane calendar, also helping raise vital funds for Brisbane Pride.

Sadly, the founder of the ball, Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke aka Laurie Deane, passed away last week following an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“Celebrating more than six decades of history and honouring Dame Sybil’s remarkable legacy, Queens Ball is understood to be the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world” the organisation said in a statement today.

“First hosted as a private party in a house at Mount Tamborine in 1962, Queens Ball now brings together hundreds of community members, performers and allies for a night of celebration, recognition and pride.”

Announcing the date for Saturday June 20, Brisbane Pride also released the theme for the year: United Colours Of Pride.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy emphasised the importance of legacy and leadership at this years awards.

“The Queens Ball has always been about bringing our community together — to celebrate who we are, honour those who lead and inspire us, and recognise the richness of our diversity,” McCarthy said.

“With the sad passing of Queens Ball founder and longtime organiser Dame Sybil Von Thordyke, this year’s Queens Ball offers community members the opportunity to reflect on Dame Sybil’s immeasurable contribution to our communities, and to honour and celebrate her considerable legacy.”

Speaking on the theme for the year James spoke of the importance of visibility and solidarity within the community.

“This year’s theme, ‘United Colours of Pride,’ speaks to the strength we find in standing together” he said.

“At a time when visibility and solidarity matter more than ever, Queens Ball reminds us that our community shines brightest when we celebrate and stand with every member of our shared rainbow community.”

“Each year, the Queens Ball honours the people and organisations who make our community stronger.”

“It’s a night of joy, reflection and celebration, and in 2026, we invite everyone to be part of something truly special.”

Nominations and ticket sales for the event are now open.

To nominate and purchase tickets head to brisbanepride.org.au