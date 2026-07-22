Drag Race Star Baga Chipz Debuts Unrecognisable New Transformation

Drag Race UK Darling Baga Chipz has debuted an absolutely unrecognisable new look that has her fans in shock.

The season one and UK Vs The World finalist shocked fans when revealing the look on Instagram on this week.

She also answered fan questions about just how she underwent her transformation.

Baga Chipz is unrecognisable in new look

Drag Race fans fell in love with the hilarious and loveable Baga Chipz when she debuted on Drag Race UK for the very first season.

The hilarious comedy queen earned a legion of fans with her antics and her iconic catch phrase “Much better.”

Some much so that after finishing as a top three in her season she was invited back to for UK Vs The World.

Drag Race launched Baga Chipz into the public eye and spawned a series of reality television appearances for the star that have seen her appearance gradually changing over the years.

Recent years have seen a trimmed down Baga Chipz as her transformation begun, however it wasn’t until she debuted her most recent look that fans realised just how much had changed for the Drag Race star.

“Everyone’s favourite bloke doing glam tingz” she wrote in a recent post on Instagram that shocked fans.

“You jokin. That’s meg fox, mate!” wrote Drag Race Alumni Banksie.

“BAGA not you being fish” wrote Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baga Chipz MBE (@bagachipz)

However Baga wasn’t shy in revealing just how she was going about her transformation.

When fans started taking notice back in 2024 she spoke out revealing the extent of the work she was having done to assist.

“If someone says ‘how do you look like this?’, I’m not going to be like most people and say, ‘oh I’ve been at the gym, I’ve been dieting’. No. I’ve had loads of surgery. More than 50 procedures I reckon,” she said at the time.

“I’ve had 360 liposuction. I’ve had fat out of my chin. Fat out of my belly into my bum. Fat out of my cheek. I’ve had fat freezing. I’ve been in pods that go down to minus 102 degrees. I’ve had hair removal. Cheek, lip, and chin injections. I’ve done everything that a man can get.”

Following all the attention this time round she took to Instagram to address the increased media attention surrounding her transformation.

“As you’ve all probably seen I’m in all the PWESS today. As an advocate for weight loss medication, cosmetic surgery and the highs and lows that come with it all, I’m always here to share my experience to help those needing advice” she wrote.

“I have some big shows, A U.K tour and working with some amazing brands coming soon, Until then… Me and Mr Chipz and our beautiful daughter Donna Ann Chipz ask for privacy during this time.”