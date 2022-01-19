—

On Monday, Drag Race UK BBC ruvealed via social media the nine queens who will compete for the crown in the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Three (@bbcthree)

These are the following shady combatants:

Baga Chipz – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1

Baga is a British queen with great comedy chops. She displayed them time and time again throughout her season. Who can forget her uncanny impersonation of the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher? This performance earned her a Snatch Game victory with her bestie and the winner of the season, the Vivienne. Overall, Baga came third in the competition. She was also one of the members of Frock Destroyers along with recurrent co-star Blu Hydrangea.

Advertisement

Mo Heart, formerly known as Monique Heart went from mediocre on Season 10 of the original Drag Race series to magnificent on Drag Race All Stars Season 4, where she tied third place with Naomi Smalls. She also won three maxi challenges. The genderfluid and non-binary artist has vitiligo which is a skin pigment condition. Her drag sister is Widow Von‘Du from Season 12. She released her debut single Brown Cow Stunning in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Lemon – Canada’s Drag Race Season 1

Some might say this Canadian who relocated to New York is a bit sour, but she’s got the lewks and serves up dancer-model realness, hunty. Rumour has it Alaska Thunderfuck is her drag mother and was the first to dress her up in drag. This winner of two maxi challenges was once roommates with Jan from Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She might not have as much experience as some of the seasoned queens, but she’s one to look out for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Pangina Heals – Drag Race Thailand Seasons 1 and 2

While Pangina Heals was a co-host on the first two seasons of Drag Race Thailand, she’s eligible to be a contestant on Drag Race UK vs the World. This Thai-Taiwanese has been doing drag since 2011. Her name is a portmanteau of “Ongina” and “Pan Pan,” which is her first name. She’s renowned for her Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey impersonations. She was even selected as Taiwan’s brand ambassador back in 2018. This bilingual queen is going to slay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Advertisement

This Essex queen may not always be, in her own words, “fashion-forward”; however, she made it to fourth place on Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The girl with the overbite – no, not Alyssa Edwards – based her name on Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole and stars in a tribute group called Gals Aloud. She may not always be congenial and is prone to ending up in the bottom, but she’s the Geordie princess who’s up for the grind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Jimbo – Canada’s Drag Race Season 1

There’s no breastplate too big for this Canadian clown queen. Jimbo almost made the top three of Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race. This comedic and quirky goof can be camp, strange, entertaining, yet downright dirty! She was the first-ever winner of Snatch Game on the Canadian spinoff with her irreverent homage to the legendary Joan Collins. Will she reach the grand finale of Drag Race UK vs the World and make it her “special day”? Who knows? Maybe…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Janey Jacke – Drag Race Holland Season 1

Janey Jacke will forever be the runner-up to the crown on the first season of Drag Race Holland. She’s been doing drag since the age of 16. She’s performed in the US, Tenerife and Greece. Her rival Envy Peru, the winner of Season 1, also won the ‘Miss Fish’ pageant in 2017, four years after Janey did. She’s fluent in both Dutch and English and can serve up some of the most spectacular lewks. Step aside for the queen who knows how to wear a vintage couture piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Advertisement

Who can forget the blond, blue-eyed boyish-looking queen from Northern Ireland? Blu Hydrangea always reminded her fellow contestants that she was one of the youngest in the competition and one of the fiercest. She was one of the Frock Destroyers along with Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo. She was crowned “Miss Congeniality.” She identifies as non-binary and came fifth in the competition. This Northern Irish emerald could outshine and out-sparkle her competitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Jujubee – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1 and 5

Jujubee is a Drag Race stalwart. She’s been in RuPaul’s Drag Race, two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,as well as Queen of the Universe and DragU. This Laotian-Thai goddess was bosom buddies with RuPaul’s current makeup artist and fellow Drag Race contestant, Raven. She’s one of the most popular drag queens on the series and is known for being a lip-sync assassin. She may not have won any of the other seasons; however, could this be her time to finally snatch that crown?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)