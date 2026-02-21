Canada’s Drag Race Announces Official All Stars Season

After much speculation Canada’s Drag Race have officially announced their very own all stars season.

They have also announced their judging panel for the series and it features two iconic winners.

This will make it the first season featuring an all drag judging panel.

Canada’s Drag Race All Stars

Canada’s Drag Race will be the first of the english speaking seasons to step out with their own official all stars season.

After Canada, the UK and Australia have all hosted their own Vs The World seasons fans have been calling for each of the franchises to host their own All Stars.

Following the crowning of Van Goth on Season six, Canada will now see some of their biggest and brightest stars return.

However two of those stars will be returning differently, joining the judging panel instead.

In a video announcement this week it was revealed that the host of the series, Brooke Lynn Hytes will be joined by two iconic winners.

Priyanka, the winner of season one and the iconic Jimbo, who later returned to the US All Stars season 8 where she took home the crown, will both be joining the judging panel, making it the first all drag judging panel for the series.

Together the three will help decide which of the returning queens will walk away with the $100,000 prize.

Who will return for All Stars?

While the announcement of the season just officially dropped, of course rumours have been running wild for weeks about the upcoming season.

With speculation about the series going into production, naturally rumours of casting have started to flood online forums.

There are plenty of names floating around including one US contestant allegedly set to head far north for the season.

The alleged names are listed below, however these are of course only speculation at this point, with no confirmation of filming dates and contestants officially released.

Juice Boxx – Season One

Adrianna – Season Two

Pythia – Season Two & Global All Stars

Jada Hudson – Season Three

Aurora Matrix – Season Four

Nearah Nuff – Season Four

Makayla Couture – Season Five

Tiffany An Co – Season Five

Sami Landri – Season Six

Jackie Cox – US Season Twelve