March 3, 2024
Canada’s Drag Race Stars Priyanka and Lemon are headed to Brisbane
It’s been almost four years since Priyanka and Lemon graced our screens on Canada’s Drag Race Season One.

Now this talented duo are hitting Australian shores for their first down under tour together.

And they are coming to Brisbane!

Priyanka and Lemon are ready to slay

Canada’s Drag Race has delivered some incredible international talent who have gone on to become household names.

Season One queens Priyanka and Lemon are no exception.

After storming the competition Priyanka went on to win season won with her unforgettable energy and talent.

Whilst coming in fifth place Lemon also certified herself as a star of the show, later going on to appear alongside Jimbo on RuPaul’s Drag Race Uk Vs The World season one. 

Although she was the first to go home, this hasn’t stopped Lemon.

Together Priyanka and Lemon have recorded their hit song, Come Through.

After being used as a lip sync song in Canada’s Drag Race Season Four, the pair became the first former contestants in the world to have their music feature on the program.

Now this stellar duo are ready to deliver their 90 minute non stop power house show in Australia this Easter.

The pair will be appearing in Queen Party on March 30 at The Warehouse in Brisbane.

General and VIP meet and greet tickets are available for purchase.

When: Saturday March 30

Where: The Warehouse, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Available to purchase online

 

