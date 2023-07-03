Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 Viewing Party

July 3, 2023
Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 Viewing Party
Come to Universal to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 8 Viewing Party.

Who will snatch the crown this Friday?

Will it be Jimbo from Season 1 of Canada Drag Race and UK Vs The World, or Kandy Muse from Season 13, or Jessica Wild from Season 2?

Gather up your friends and family and head over to Universal to experience the battle for the crown together.

Hosted by the drag performer Vybe 7pm, some of the fiercest queens from seasons past are back and ready to show their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent

Where: Universal Sydney, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

When: July 7, 2023, 7pm – 9pm.

