Kandy Muse Reveals Homeless Struggles During All Stars 8

Drag Race star Kandy Muse has revealed an unfortunate situation that left her practically homeless during her time on All Stars 8.

She made the revelation during the current season of Slaycation which she is starring on.

But she revealed things are much better now.

Kandy Muse lost over $30,000 to her assistant

Kandy Muse was a force to be reckoned with during All Stars 8 along side fellow contestant and eventual winner Jimbo.

The former runner up on season thirteen was invited to return and compete again for the crown in 2023.

However whilst viewers were watching at home they were unaware of the dramatic situation unfolding behind the scenes for Kandy Muse.

“While I was going through my All Stars 8 run, I was like expecting the best year of my life” she told her fellow contestants on Slaycation.

“I’m back on Drag Race, I’m about to win. And someone that worked very close to me, that to my knowledge, I didn’t know at the time, was stealing from me” she revealed.

“This is someone who took care of things for me while I was on the road, paying bills and stuff like that.”

“Stealing money?” they queried?

“Over $30,000 from me” she clarified.

It turns out the person Kandy had trusted as both her assistant and her housemate had also been pocketing their rent money and not paying any of it, including bills, causing a very unpleasant surprise for her just as she was about to hit the road.

“One day I was getting up, I was getting ready to go on tour and I woke up to an eviction notice on my door” she said.

“He was stealing all my rent money, everything that I sent over to this person, gone.”

“Obviously when someone’s that close to you betrays you like that you start to question your relationship with other people around you and it starts to fuck with you.”

It’s a secret that she held on to during filming as she struggled to keep a brave face during the competition.

“I did that entire like All Star run being so depressed behind closed doors, having to obviously like having to put up this like smile because you know I’m supposed to be like this happy person and so grateful that I’m getting this opportunity and yet here I am. Don’t have a house. I’m travelling non stop and I loose all stars and bitch I am spiralling.”

not many of you knew that behind closed doors doors, during my AS8 run- my assistant/roomate at the time was stealing from me, got us evicted and I did my entire as8 run practically homeless. pic.twitter.com/ucna63gACp — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) January 18, 2025

Despite not taking home the crown things have been looking up for Kandy ever since.

“This happened a year a half ago and I’m in a MUCH better place now, and live in a beautiful loft so nothing to worry about babies’ she posted on X (Twitter).

Kandy Muse also since appeared on House of Villains season two where she placed sixth. She is also currently appearing on the Canadian series Slaycation alongside queens from across the globe including Lawrence Chaney (UK), BOA (Canada), Jada Shada Hudson (Canada), Kerri Colby (US) and Luxx Noir London (US).

Slaycation currently airs on Crave and is is co-produced by Blue Ant Media and World of Wonder.