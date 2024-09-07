HBO Drag Show We’re Here Cancelled After Fourth Season

The hit drag makeover show We’re Here, which has aired for four seasons on HBO has sadly been cancelled.

The announcement comes as the shows creators took to Instagram to share the news with their fans.

Season for featured four new Drag Race alum hosting the series to positive reviews worldwide.

We’re Here shifted focus for season four

When it first launched in 2020, We’re Here was a hit with audiences around the globe. So much so that the program secured seven Emmy nominations, including four wins during it’s time on air.

The refreshing series featured former Drag Race stares Eureka, Shangela and Bob The Drag Queen touring America, one drag makeover at a time.

After three series We’re Here took viewers by surprise when they overhauled the entire cast for their fourth season.

Replacing the original hosts were season nine Drag Race winner Sasha Velour and Canada’s Drag Race season one winner Priyanka. They were joined by Season twelve winner of Drag Race and Jaida Essence Hall and Drag Race icon Latrice Royale.

While the queens continued to tour the country for their recent season, the focus on the program shifted in the face of a more political climate. The queens shifted from makeovers to activism as the series focussed on the wave of anti LGBTQIA+ sentiment in the US, particularly that targeted towards the Drag community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour)

A final farewell

Co-creators and executive producers of We’re Here, Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren took to Instagram to make the announcement that the show would not be returning.

“Although the current run of our show has ended, We’re Here’s message of love and acceptance has already made a lasting impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ people across the country,” they shared in a heartbreaking and joyous post.

“Creating We’re Here was a dream come true and our hearts are overflowing with love” they shared.

“We are grateful to HBO for giving us this opportunity, to our fierce drag mothers and drag community, to our production team at IPC, and to all those that shared their hearts and stories with us.”

“It took a lot of courage, sequins and sweat to make We’re Here, and we are so proud to leave behind four Peabody, Critics Choice, GLAAD and Television Academy award winning seasons that are wildly entertaining, enlightening and give hope to anyone struggling to live their truth.”