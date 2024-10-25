Canada’s Drag Race Reveals First Aussie Queen On Season Five

Canada’s Drag Race has unveiled the cast for their upcoming fifth season and for the first time ever they’ve cast a queen from Australia.

The cast was revealed this week in a stunning bee themed cast reveal that also features another familiar face.

And the fans are eating it up.

Canada’s Drag Race Season Five

Hot off the heels of crowning Venus as the season five winner and Lemon as the current reigning champion of Canada Vs The World, the new season is set to drop this November.

But this cast has some very interesting inclusions.

Most notably this season features a former Aussie who now calls Canada home, plus they used to be a member of the Pit Crew.

At 39 years old Minhi Wang has travelled from her home town in Perth to Toronto which she now calls home.

Ohhh Pit Crew 🗣️ @minhiwang is bringing the thunder from down under 🇦🇺 #CanadasDragRace Where to watch on Nov 21:

🇨🇦: @cravecanada

🌎: @wowpresentsplus pic.twitter.com/E79P51fflk — Canada’s Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) October 23, 2024

With unmissable aussie accent Minhi describes herself as “Firm, Fit and Fabulous.”

And there’s good reason for the fit part.

Minhi originally appeared as one of the first pitt crew members on season one of in Canada, now coming full circle as she prepares to compete on season five.

And what a transformation she has made.

“I’m here to show that a muscular man, can also be a gorgeous woman” she says and her Instagram is full of plenty of examples of both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minhi Wang (@heyminhiwang)

Another familiar face on Season Five

The fifth instalment also features another familiar face to the franchise and this one is a little bit cute.

Makayla Couture originally appeared as Ruby Couture on Season Two where she was paired with Icesis Couture, the eventual winner of the season.

She then went on to compete on another Canadian drag show, Call Me Mother, where she was eventually a runner up.

Now Makayla completes another full circle moment as she returns to Drag Race to compete in her own right.

The prom queen is all grown up 👑👀 and @makaylacouture didn’t come to play 🤭 #CanadasDragRace Where to watch on Nov 21:

🇨🇦: @cravecanada

🌎: @wowpresentsplus pic.twitter.com/mXiVs4pHN0 — Canada’s Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) October 23, 2024

Meet the rest of the queens of Season Five below as they prepare to debut on November 21.

Jaylene Tyme

Perla

Sanjina DaBish Queen

Tara Nova

The Virgo Queen

Tiffany Ann Co.

Uma Gahd

Xana

Helena Poison