Gillian Anderson Breaks The Lesbians With Catwalk Debut

Gillian Anderson has absolutely stunned in her catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, breaking the brains of sapphics from all walks of life.

The long-time bicon joined L’Oréal Paris as a spokeswoman in February, walking at the brand’s eighth annual show on the first day of Fashion Week, celebrating older women and “sisterhood”.

She was joined by a number of other older celebrities, including Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, and Andie MacDowell, who all looked perfectly at home amongst the professional models.

Anderson practically glowed in a silver sleeveless dress with a slight corset, complimented with her natural hair and relaxed makeup look.

Gillian Anderson walking for L’Oréal Paris. pic.twitter.com/itWpIZzptl — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@ArtinShots) September 29, 2025

“It’s pretty incredible,” Anderson told People the day before the show.

“I’ve been slightly not wanting to think about it because obviously it’s a big deal [and] I’ve never walked a catwalk before. [But] it’s an honour to be asked, and it’s really important what it stands for and the fact that L’Oréal is an inclusive brand that really embraces such a diverse community.”

A motherquake of the highest scale

Naturally, the lesbians on the internet absolutely lost their shit:

nobody is doing it like gillian anderson pic.twitter.com/HfwTn4QKjg — soph (@sophgbson) September 29, 2025

GILLIAN LEIGH MOTHERFUCKING ANDERSON. pic.twitter.com/MoaAabUAHh — mer ✧ sapphic age gap slasher era (@venusafeather) September 29, 2025

they’re saying gillian anderson is kissing girls in paris — m (@cowboymulder) September 30, 2025

At this point, it seems as though there’s nothing the the 57-year-old can’t do. She’s written books (fiction and non-fiction, thank you very much), advocated for human rights across the board, and even started her own soft drink brand, G Spot, which comes with “life-enhancing adaptogens and nootropics”- no idea what any of that means, but if you tell me Gillian Anderson is selling something called G Spot, you can bet I and hordes of other sapphics are reaching into our cargo pant pockets for our wallets.

Anderson is set to star in a new horror movie from director Jane Schoenbrun of I Saw the TV Glow fame, alongside Hacks‘ Emmy winner and notorious bisexual Hannah Einbinder.

Titled Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the film centres around the revival of a fictional slasher film franchise, with the reboot’s director becoming obsessed with the mysterious actress who plays the final girl, before the two descend into a “frenzy of psychosexual mania”.

You can assume I’m going to be seated the second theatre doors open for that spectacle, and I’m absolutely here for Einbinder collecting projects with iconic middle aged women like Pokemon.