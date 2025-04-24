Gillian Anderson Wants Your Sexual Fantasies… Again

Gillian Anderson has announced a sequel to her bestselling book Want, an anthology of sexual fantasies submitted by anonymous women.

The book, published in September last year, “gave thousands of women the freedom to talk about sex without shame; to see themselves in the words of strangers and reflect on their own desires.”

“It unlocked so much for so many,” Anderson said. “And it was just the beginning of a deeper conversation.”

After receiving more than 1000 submissions, Want published 174, anonymous essays, including one written by Anderson herself.

The book was inspired by the 1973 sexual studies book My Secret Garden by Nancy Friday, which Anderson first read in 2018 while preparing for her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education.

“You can have literally anything you want”

A noted bisexual, Anderson has been a queer icon since her breakout role as Dana Scully on The X Files, and speaks often and openly about sexuality, becoming somewhat of a sex guru/educator herself.

Editorial director at Bloomsbury, Alexis Kirschbaum, said working with Anderson “has been an immense and inspiring undertaking. We are doing it again to give even more women the opportunity to take part, and I can’t wait to see what the next book reveals.”

Although contributors won’t be recompensed for their work to maintain anonymity, Anderson will make a charitable donation of 500 per published fantasy, split equally between the charities Women for Women and War Child. Bloomsbury will also donate an additional 50,000 to Women for Women.

“There are a million reasons why you might hesitate to write in, but I’m inviting you to forget all of them,” Anderson said.

“And to remind you that while real life may have rules and boundaries, this is fantasy, and it’s your fantasy, and you can have literally anything you want.

“So tell me. I want to hear it all, and no one will know it’s you.”

Submissions are open until May 23.