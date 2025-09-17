Lil Nas X Has Been Admitted to Inpatient Rehab After Last Month’s Arrest

Lil Nas X is currently in an inpatient rehabilitation facility, a court hearing has revealed.

His rehabilitation comes after authorities found the 26-year-old rapper and singer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, walking Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighbourhood shortly before 6am on August 21.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Nas dressed only in underwear and cowboy boots, telling the person filming to “not be late to the party tonight”, and to put the phone down.

He was initially booked on suspicion of misdemeanour obstructing an officer on Friday, after allegedly charging at officers when they confronted him. Officers first took him to the hospital, suspecting a possible drug overdose, but he was released and taken to jail only a few hours later.

He was held on $75,000 bail, conditional on attending drug treatment.

The week following the arrest, Nas spoke out to reassure fans of his wellbeing.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo,” he told his followers. “That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

The rehabilitation facility is located outside of California and there’s little to no details of his treatment.

The 26-year-old rapper is allowed to remain out of state as long as he is receiving inpatient care, according to the Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels.

‘We’re doing what is best for Montero’

Nas’ lawyer, Drew Findling, released a statement to media.

“You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling said.

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

Lil Nas X’s father speaks out about ‘the pressure he puts on himself’

Nas’ father, Robert Stafford, spoke to The Times about the pressure his son was under, and the pressure he put on himself.

“For a 26-year-old to have to deal with what he’s dealing with — to be a breadwinner for a lot of people, the inability to change his mother’s situation, and the pressure he puts on himself… That can weigh heavily on your heart,”said Stafford.