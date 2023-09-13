Sex Education Final Season Trailer Has Lots Of Sex

The trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of Queer teen dramedy Sex Education has been released.

Following the lives of students, staff, and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School, the series stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), Emma Mackey (Barbie), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Mimi Keene (EastEnders), and Aimee-Lou Wood (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain). The trailer gives a sneak peek into what we can expect – a major scandal and lots of sex.

The official logline of the fourth season reads, “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

The season also stars Connor Swindells, and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Wolfblood), as well as Emmy award-winning actor Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), and Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby.

In August 2022, it was announced that Levy, 39, would be playing Thomas Molloy, a famous author and tutor to Maeve.

Gatwa: Eric Gets The Ending I Wanted For Him

In a June interview with Vogue, Gatwa, 30, shared that Eric, “gets the ending I wanted for him.”

Gatwa continued, “Things get tied up. And there was one scene that I particularly fought for, and I managed to get it in, which was great. [Aimee-Lou Wood] and I wrote it, and we were redrafting it until like 3am the day before. I’ve never written for Eric before so that felt big, and it was a scene that meant a lot to me in terms of Eric’s journey and relationships. It felt very necessary.”

Recently, In an interview with Elle UK, Gatwa officially came out as Queer.

In May 2022, it was announced that Gatwa was cast in Doctor Who, as the titular character, becoming the 14th actor to take on the role.

Sex Education Season Four will be available to stream on Netflix on September 21.