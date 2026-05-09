Rebel Wilson Branded ‘Fantastical Liar’ As Defamation Trial Closes With A Bang

The Rebel Wilson legal war over her film The Deb has continued to play out in the courtroom again this week, reaching an explosive conclusion.

The actor and director is facing defamation action from Australian actor Charlotte MacInnes, while multiple lawsuits and counterclaims continue unfolding across Australia and the United States.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations of sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation and claims Wilson weaponised social media during the bitter fallout from her directorial debut.

Rebel Wilson defamation case grows increasingly messy

Rebel Wilson’s blockbuster Federal Court defamation trial has heard dramatic allegations that the actor fabricated claims involving The Deb star Charlotte MacInnes, while Wilson continues to insist she acted as a “truth teller”.

The case stems from a series of Instagram posts Wilson made throughout 2024 and 2025 during an increasingly public feud connected to the musical comedy film The Deb, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Wilson alleged MacInnes privately complained about sharing a bath with producer Amanda Ghost after the pair returned from Bondi Beach in 2023.

According to Wilson, MacInnes later withdrew the complaint after allegedly receiving career opportunities including a lead theatre role and a record deal.

“The fact that this girl has been employed now by this ‘producer’ in the lead role of a production called GATSBY … and given a record label — should be all the proof you need as to why she has now changed her story,” Wilson wrote online.

MacInnes has strongly denied ever making a sexual harassment complaint.

“Making false accusations undermines real victims and I won’t be the subject of a fabricated narrative,” she said previously.

During closing submissions in Sydney this week, MacInnes’ barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC launched a blistering attack on Wilson’s credibility.

“She is a fantastical liar who has made up terrible, terrible allegations against multiple people, and her own witnesses have discredited her,” Ms Chrysanthou told the court.

The court also heard arguments surrounding the nature of the alleged incident itself, with Chrysanthou dismissing suggestions it involved sexual misconduct.

“On the question of inappropriate and sexual behaviour, when one accepts the circumstances of why they were in the bathroom in their swimmers, freezing, one could hardly imagine a less sexy environment for some kind of harassment to occur,” she said.

“Shaking and hives…it’s not exactly an environment where one would accept some kind of sexual approach. It defies logic.”

The Rebel Wilson saga extends well beyond the Australian courtroom. Separate US legal proceedings involve Wilson accusing producers Amanda Ghost, Gregory Cameron and Vince Holden of bullying, harassment and financial misconduct connected to The Deb.

Wilson has also accused the producers of adding unauthorised fees to the film budget allegedly totalling around $900,000.

The producers have denied the allegations and launched their own legal action against Wilson.

Court documents filed during the Australian proceedings additionally allege Wilson ordered the creation of “malicious websites” targeting Ghost, including domains allegedly designed to publish damaging material about the producer.

The filings also reference claims Wilson’s lawyer threatened to “blow up” the producers publicly with allegations involving “sex trafficking”, accusations the producers say have “no basis in reality”.

MacInnes has also alleged Wilson herself became a source of intimidation during production.

“I was deeply disturbed by this behaviour, and felt very bullied and harassed by Wilson, who was the director of the film and in a position of authority over me,” MacInnes stated in court filings.

Wilson has denied wrongdoing throughout the sprawling legal battle, maintaining she reported concerns appropriately after hearing allegations from the young actor.

“If my movie gets buried, at least you know why,” Wilson wrote on Instagram during the height of the public dispute.

Justice Elizabeth Raper has reserved her decision in the Federal Court proceedings.