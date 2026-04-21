Rebel Wilson has been accused of fabricating a claim that the young star of her film The Deb, Charlotte MacInnes, was sexually harassed by a producer – but then hid it to better her career.

The defamation trial involving actor Rebel Wilson has commenced in the Federal Court of Australia, with proceedings expected to run for nine days.

The case has been brought by Australian actor Charlotte MacInnes, who alleges Wilson defamed her in a series of social media posts relating to events during the production of the film The Deb.

In 2024 and 2025, Wilson posted on Instagram that MacInnes felt “uncomfortable” after sharing a bath with one of its female producers. Wilson claimed MacInnes retracted a complaint – which MacInnes denies making – in exchange for a major theatre role and a record deal.

“The fact that this girl has been employed now by this ‘producer’ in the lead role of a production called GATSBY … and given a record label — should be all the proof you need as to why she has now changed her story,” wrote Wilson on Instagram.

MacInnes claims the posts falsely suggested she made and later withdrew a sexual harassment allegation involving producer Amanda Ghost. MacInnes says the allegations have tarnished her reputation for integrity and honesty, and is seeking damages.

Lawyers for MacInnes have said she made no complaint to Wilson about the bath incident but that Wilson later used it as “leverage” in a dispute with producers about the film’s budget and contracts.

MacInnes’s barrister, Sue Chrysanthou SC, said: “It is … a malignant allegation against my client, that she sold the allegation of sexual harassment in exchange for her own professional and commercial benefit.”

The court heard the alleged incident occurred in 2023, when MacInnes and Ghost returned to an apartment after a swim. Chrysanthou said both “were wearing their swimmers the entire time.”

Wilson denies the claims. Her counsel, Dauid Sibtain SC, told the court the central issue is whether MacInnes made a complaint and later altered her account. “Whether Ms MacInnes actually complained … and then later changed her story is the central sting,” he said.

This is only one of the disputes between Rebel Wilson and producers of The Deb, including her accusing them of adding unapproved fees to themselves, amounting to around $900,000.

MacInnes is seeking damages and an order preventing further publication of the allegations.