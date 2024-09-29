Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma In Italy

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, has married her partner Ramona Agruma in a beautiful destination wedding in Sardinia, Italy.

The intimate ceremony took place on Saturday, September 28, and marks the next chapter for the couple who welcomed their daughter Royce Lillian in 2022.

According to People, the pair who made their relationship public in June 2022, exchanged vows surrounded by close friends and family, celebrating their love in the picturesque Mediterranean setting.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Marry

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma were introduced by mutual friend Hugh Sheridan several years ago.

However it wasn’t long until Wilson delivered a heartfelt proposal on Valentine’s Day in 2023 at Disneyland and the couple prepared to head down the aisle.

Wilson got down on one knee in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, creating a magical fairytale moment for the couple.

She later shared the emotional proposal in her memoir Rebel Rising, writing, “I tell her how special she is to me… Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?” to which Agruma tearfully said yes.

The wedding destination held sentimental value for the couple, as Sardinia was the location of their first holiday together just days after publicly announcing their relationship.

However whilst the private ceremony held their close friends and family, not all of Wilson’s close connections were present at the wedding.

Hugh Sheridan, once one of Wilson’s best friends and the one responsible for introducing the couple, was notably absent.

Despite playing a significant role in bringing the couple together, Sheridan revealed in an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he was not invited to the wedding and had not been in contact with Wilson for some time.

“I wasn’t even told about it. I’ve messaged them, but I didn’t hear back,” Sheridan admitted, adding that he didn’t know why they had fallen out.

“I just want to make sure she’s all right, but I’m sure she’s all right” he told the hosts.

Wilson and Agruma, who welcomed their daughter Royce Lillian in 2022, are yet to make a public announcement about their wedding on social media as yet.