‘The Deb’ Actor Says Rebel Wilson Lied About Bullying & Abuse Happening On Set

Actor Rebel Wilson has been accused of falsifying instances of bullying and abuse that she made on behalf of another actor. Wilson said Charlotte MacInnes was sexually harassed and bullied on the set of Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb.

Australian actor MacInnes has now said that she never experienced any bulling or abuse by the film’s producers — and in fact, she felt bullied and harassed by Wilson herself.

Wilson is currently in the midst of a multimillion dollar defamation case in the US, after she alleged that the film’s producers — Amanda Ghost, Gregory Cameron, and Vince Holden — sexually harassed and bullied MacInnes.

“I was deeply disturbed by this behaviour, and felt very bullied and harassed by Wilson, who was the director of the film and in a position of authority over me,” MacInnes said the court filings, as per The Guardian.

“I also understand [there were] claims that I was subjected to ‘depraved sexual demands’ and that ‘MacInnes remains captive by Ghost and Cameron as she is shuttled from city to city with them including Boston, New York and London’.

“These statements are completely false and absurd. I have no idea what could cause Wilson and her attorney to make up such lies about me.”

Wilson’s claims of abuse, bullying & embezzlement began in July

The saga began in July of this year, when Wilson took to Instagram with a video in which she claimed she had reported the producers for their behaviour towards MacInnes in October 2023, and also accused them of embezzling funds from the film’s budget.

The trio responded with what Wilson called “absolute viciousness and retaliatory behaviour.”

“They tried to make my life hell.”

Claims from Rebel Wilson have “no basis in reality”

Ghost, Cameron and Holden have now filed their own defamation suit against Wilson, who then countersued the producers, alleging threats and intimidation directed toward her.

Lawyers representing the three producers have requested a 90 day stay in proceedings as they attempt to establish the source of an anonymous website registered two days after Wilson’s post, accusing Ghost of being an “Indian Ghislaine Maxwell.” They’ve also filed statements alleging Wilson’s lawyer sent the trio an email threatening to “blow up” the plaintiffs in a public filing that included references to “sex trafficking”.

Producers now allege Wilson threatened writer who play ‘The Deb’ is based on

As if this couldn’t get any messier, the producers have also filed statements alleging Wilson threatened Hannah Reilly, who wrote the play that is the basis for The Deb, and also received the Rebel Wilson Theatremaker Scholarship. Oof.

The Deb premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but there’s been no word on its future.

“If my movie gets buried, at least you know why,” wrote Wilson on Instagram.

A hearing is set for 21 November.