Kit Connor Leads New Animated Charlie Vs The Chocolate Factory Film

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has been revealed as one of the lead voices behind a new Willy Wonka story, Charlie Vs The Chocolate Factory.

Kit joins Taika Waititi in the surprising new animated feature.

While some might be apprehensive about another reboot, the new film appears to be taking a completely different approach.

Kit Connor and Taika Waititi in Charlie Vs The Chocolate Factory

With Heartstopper wrapping up the final chapter, it’s no surprise that Kit Connor is exploring new projects.

The openly bisexual television star found international fame on the hit show, and now he’s picked a very different new film.

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Charlie and The Chocolate Factory has always been an iconic film; the original has never been surpassed, try as they might.

However, the 2023 prequel Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet was a stellar outing as a prequel film.

Now Netflix are seeking to explore life after the chocolate factory, with a new Charlie introduced to the story in modern London, where Wonka ultimately paid the ultimate price for the events of the first film.

Kit Connor will voice Charlie Paley, a brand new Charlie, while Taika Waititi will lend his voice to the iconic Willy Wonka.

“Willy Wonka (Waititi) has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars (not the chocolate kind) for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry” reads the official synopsis from Netflix.

“Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world.”

“But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of “rotten” kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew…”

“I’m so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka” Connor said in a statement.

“I was immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors’ vision for the film — capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique.”

“It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world. You’re in for a treat!”

Charlie Vs The Chocolate Factory will be directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan with animation by Sony Pictures Imageworks, the team that brought you Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and KPop Demon Hunters.

“Having been raised on the delightfully twisted world of Willy Wonka, it’s a privilege to bring his continued adventures to life as twisted adults,” Stern and Bogan said in a statement.

“And how sweet to do it like never before via the magic of animation, creating a Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory that’s more deliciously unhinged than your wildest imagination. If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!”

Charlie Vs The Chocolate Factory is set for release directly to Netflix in 2027.